GREENSBORO — Passenger travel at Piedmont Triad International Airport was down more than half compared to this time last year.

In a release of March statistics, the airport authority said passengers were down 55% compared to March of last year.

Passenger travel is down almost 17% so far this year.

Passenger travel has dropped over fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Cargo, which includes mail, has also dropped.

Cargo at PTI is down 10% this year. It was down only 14% in March compared to March of last year.

