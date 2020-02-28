PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tommy Fleetwood has won in Scotland, England, the United Arab Emirates, France, South Africa, even Kazakhstan.
Victory in the U.S. hasn’t happened yet. The Englishman is in position to change that today.
Fleetwood birdied four of his final six holes on the way to a 3-under 67 in the third round of The Honda Classic on Saturday, moving to 5 under for the week and one shot ahead of Brendan Steele at PGA National. Fleetwood has been close to getting that elusive win on U.S. soil with two runner-up finishes.
“If you’re going to win around here, you’ve proven yourself as an all-around golfer,” Fleetwood said. “Realistically, yeah, it is another step in my career. I’m not going to lie and say, ‘Ah, I don’t mind about winning in America.’ Of course I do. I want to win everywhere I play and the PGA Tour is one of those places where I haven’t done it yet.”
Steele shot 71. He was alone on the lead through 36 holes at 5 under, birdied two of his first three on Saturday to get to 7 under and then made four bogeys in an eight-hole span. But he survived, which was the order of the day for the leaders.
“It feels like a major championship toughness-wise,” said Daniel Berger, who is three shots back.
Luke Donald birdied the last hold to finish at 71 and get to 3 under for the week, two shots off the lead. Lee Westwood (71) was tied with Donald going into the final round, surviving an up-and-down day where he birdied two of his first three holes — and then made just one more in the last 15 holes.
