Promise turned into reality for Appalachian State women’s basketball last season.
That has led to heavy expectations for a team that won 22 games, claimed the WBI Tournament and returns four starters — Pre Stanley, Ashley Polacek, Lainey Gosnell and Bayley Plummer — from last year.
The Mountaineers held their media day on Wednesday, a little less than two weeks away from their season opener at VCU on Nov. 5.
Here are five things to know as App State starts its 2019-20 season.
Where they are
The WBI Championship was a big deal for the App State program. It was the punctuation point of Coach Angel Elderkin’s first 20-win season and established the Mountaineers as a looming threat in the Sun Belt Conference.
Elderkin said Wednesday that even though the coaching staff and players took serious pride in the title, the trophy is only good for last season. App State finished the regular season as the fifth-place team in the conference, and the goal is higher for this season.
"This is a new year, a new team, and it’s presented with our own new challenges,” said Elderkin. “But like I said, we’re really committed with just our growth.
“I love the fact that we’re coaching a veteran team for the first time, we have a lot of data, we have a lot of film, we have a lot of experience that we can build from, we can show them, we can remind them of, and we can continue to grow them into the best student-athletes that they can be.”
Plummer's last year
Bayley Plummer saw her share of young teams. She experienced her first winning season last year after an eight-win season the year before.
She was forced into growing up early and turned into a constant double-double threat, averaging 7.6 points and 12.9 rebounds in 2018-19. Plummer is 10 rebounds away from 1,000 in her career, and she would become only the third Mountaineer to cross that mark.
But this season will be very different. Almost all of App State’s major contributors will be either juniors or seniors. And she thinks that will help the team respond to situations better than it has in years past.
“I think it’s big to lead by example,” Plummer said. “Make sure your actions are in line with what you’re saying too, both on and off the court, are huge aspects. And just being able to respond to different situations, no matter who we’re facing.”
A story has ended
App State returns four of five starters from last season. But the open spot in the starting lineup is a glaring one.
Madi Story served as a pillar of Elderkin’s tenure, finishing her career as one of the top-10 scorers in Mountaineers' history. But that is only a fraction of Story’s worth to the program, Elderkin said.
"I think No. 1, I had to re-frame 'replacing,'” Elderkin said. “Madi? Special. On, off the court? Special. Those players don’t come every year, so the big thing to just try to keep telling our team, telling ourselves that what she did needs to continue to bleed into what we do everyday because our roster has spent so much time with her.
“You know, for the fans? I think our fans, our community, you see what she did on game day. What shows up on game day is general what happens in practice. In what she did from a practice perspective, of raising that standard for her teammates, is something that quite honestly we miss. It’s something that we’re coaching, that we’re having to set as coaches and my assistant coaches as the standard.”
Eyes toward Little Rock
Little Rock is the back-to-back Sun Belt champion. That’s also the team that App State and Elderkin have aspired to since Elderkin took over the program in 2014.
The Mountaineers lost to the Trojans by 16 during the regular season and 15 in a conference semifinal matchup that ended App State’s run in New Orleans.
Elderkin said Wednesday that Little Rock is a constant conversation topic.
Somebody — my staff’s here — but they’re going to have to monitor me,” Elderkin said. “Because they’ll probably tell there’s not a staff meeting that doesn’t go by where we’re talking about ‘Well, this is what we need to do to beat Little Rock.’
“And we felt like after last season, if that’s the team to beat, then how we play them is how we need to play every day, with that in mind. So they come up a lot.
Added junior forward Lainey Gosnell, who averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds last season: “That is our goal, that is a team the we look up to, but at the same time, we aren’t that team. So it’s like, what are we doing everyday to be better? What are we doing everyday to compete with that team? So even though that team is the standard, is the best team in the league, in our conference, but what are we doing as a team to make us the best we can be?”
The evolution of Pre
Pre Stanley turned into a late-season star. She scored at least 15 points in eight of her last nine games, and her scoring average ballooned by six points (from 11.3 to 17.8) during the team’s appearances in the Sun Belt tournament and the WBI.
Stanley, who was named the MVP of the WBI tournament, is now ready to take another step forward and becoming one of the league’s best players.
“It’s a mental thing for me. Just preparing myself mentally,” Stanley said. “Going hard in practice each day, focusing on the little things that I need to get better at.
“My coaches, teammates believing in me, and it’s just having that little bit of faith in myself. Like I said, just having a killer start from the jump.”
