To help protect yourself and others from the flu, Cone Health Infectious Disease Specialist Cynthia Snider, MD, answers five questions about flu shots.
It is too early to get a flu shot?
The flu season usually starts in October and peaks in January/February. Since it takes roughly two weeks for your immune system to mount a response to the vaccine, this is a great time to get a shot.
I got a flu shot late last year, am I still covered?
The vaccine is thought to be protective for one year. Over that time, we start to see a decrease in antibody levels meaning your protection leaves. Also, there is typically a new circulating strain of influenza virus from year to year. The annual flu vaccine gets reformulated every year to incorporate influenza strains that may have been changed in that previous year. That means your old shot won’t protect you against the new strain.
I never get the flu. Why do I need a shot?
You’ve been healthy and lucky. The flu is highly contagious and makes you feel miserable. You can take that chance and not get a shot but think of other people. Most of the people who died from the flu last season had chronic diseases such as emphysema, COPD, diabetes, heart disease and obesity. Children and elderly are usually most susceptible to flu.
Getting a flu shot not only protects you, it protects you from spreading the disease to others. A California economist estimates that if 1% more Americans were vaccinated against the flu, 807 fewer people would die from it.
You can get a flu shot and still get the flu, so why bother?
Researchers predict what strains of flu will be around and develop vaccines against the three or four most likely strains. Sometimes Mother Nature sneaks in a strain they didn’t see coming and the vaccine is less effective.
But usually, the types of flu are close enough that even if you aren’t completely protected against that exact strain, you benefit from having a less severe case of the flu than if you had skipped the flu shot.
Give me one more reason to get a flu vaccine?
Getting a flu vaccine appears to lower your risk for other health problems. Researchers found that people who had heart attacks and got a flu shot while in the hospital had a 10% less chance of having a second heart attack that year compared with those who didn’t get a flu shot.
While we aren’t sure why, having the flu causes inflammation in the body. Many researchers believe there is a link between inflammation and heart disease.
There is very little downside to getting the flu vaccine; it is recommended for everyone older than 6 months of age. Even though it may not be 100% protective, it still provides some benefit to being less sick if you were to get the flu.
That’s another reason to get that shot!
