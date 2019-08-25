As the heat and humidity from the dog days of summer start to wane and the big yellow buses start to come out of their summer hibernation, so marks the beginning of school.
With the commencement of the new school year, my whole household has to once again re-adjust our internal clocks and daily structure. My children can no longer sleep late, casually eat breakfast, and on a whim play in the yard, ride bikes, play at the pool, stay up late or forget the cares of the day.
This general void of structured learning and daily routine was a benefit to all my children but especially to my four-legged son, Charlie. The long summer vacation found Charlie waking up by my side each morning, following close on my heels down the stairs for his breakfast. As I headed off to work, he retreated to another warm bed filled with one of my sleeping daughters and curled up to enjoy the conclusion of his dreams.
Charlie’s summer vacation days were filled with 24-hour unconditional love and attention, play dates with my daughters and their friends, and endless treats from my mother-in-law/sitter. He and I enjoyed care-free rolls in the grass and sand (don’t judge me…it’s cathartic), evening walks, unicorn questing and crisscrossing trips across North Carolina to see family and take a vacation from vacation.
Those lazy days of summer abruptly ended last week when my daughters returned to their charter school. As is my routine every day, albeit a bit earlier than usual, Charlie and I awoke, yawned, stretched and headed down the stairs for breakfast. Interestingly, Charlie didn’t seem to care what the digital alarm clock said, he just heard the “beep,” looked at me with those deep brown eyes, stood on my chest and beckoned me to fill his belly with yummy goodness.
This day, however, was a bit different, and I could see the look in his eyes when my daughters bounded down the stairs and perched themselves around the kitchen table. He had an expression like a tourist getting off the bus in New York City for the first time: “Where am I and how did I get here?” He soon fell into line and sat patiently between the girls, vacuuming up their crumbs and cereal.
I then threw in a big curve to our normal routine. I wanted a “first day photo” and, to his dismay, he was to be a part of the celebration.
So off to the front stoop we trekked with two exuberant girls dressed in their clean, pressed uniforms, new shoes, carefully coiffed hair and my camera in hand.
Photo taken, hair and uniforms re-inspected, I think I heard Charlie say “Hey this is different! I never do this in the morning. When are you all going back to bed?”
Loading the girls in the car (more like herding chickens), I glanced at the back door and saw my boy standing there stoic and solemn with an expression of wonderment. Charlie looked as if his family was leaving him forever.
However, I imagine that as soon as we drove away, he slowly turned and headed for his bed in my office.
As the bright sun pierces the shadows warming his reserved spot, he will dig in and curl up into a tiny, black fur ball, yawn and dream of the past few weeks of unconditional attention.
I am also reassured in the fact that as soon as his mother puts him in the car to retrieve his sisters, head hanging out the passenger side window, the girls will pile into the car and his yelps of glee and whines of excitement will supersede his fears, and the world will be back in order.