REIDSVILLE First Baptist Church of Reidsville had its beginnings in the 1800s with split log benches for congregants to sit underneath a canopy of trees.
On Nov. 2 and 3, the church will celebrate its 175th anniversary. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 with a tour followed by a barbecue dinner at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The program will start at 7 p.m.
The Sunday morning worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. with prior pastors before Senior Pastor Kenny Houston delivers the message.
“By the grace of God we have shared the good news of Jesus Christ to the Reidsville community for 175 years,” Houston said. “Through this time, we have had the opportunity to impact many lives here. It is our privilege and joy to extend an invitation to everyone to celebrate and worship with us.”
The early days
There were few settlers in the area when the Reid, Settle and Martin families settled in southeast Rockingham County in the early- to mid-1800s.
After realizing they shared a common desire to regularly worship God, they began holding services in a bush arbor in an oak grove between the home of the Settles and Reids. Split logs were used as benches. A crude shelf between two trees served as an altar, and the canopy of trees formed the worship center. Weather permitting, services were conducted on the first Sundays from May until the fall.
The church was the center of activity for the community. When services were held, families packed picnic lunches and made a day of it.
John Robertson, a Beulah Association missionary, and Elias Dodson, an Indian missionary, were organizing churches in the area, including Madison and Leaksville. They helped the little arbor church become affiliated with the Beulah Association as an arm of the Leaksville Baptist Church.
In July 1843, Thomas and Benjamin Settle gave a two-acre tract at Hogan Creek for $1 to church trustees Josiah Settle, William Smith and Andrew Martin, to build Hogan’s Creek Church.
A year later, the Missionary Baptist Church of Jesus Christ officially formed on Aug. 25. The church became known as Hogan’s Creek Baptist Church with Robertson the first pastor to the 48 members. Baptism, one of two holy ordinances observed, was administered in Hogan’s Creek. Across the road from the church was Settle Cemetery where Martha Martin Douglas, wife of Sen. Stephen A. Douglas, was buried in 1853. Mrs. Douglas had ties with the Settle and Reid families.
During a revival the next July Fourth, Dodson and Robertson held a six-day meeting, converting 12 new members. By 1846, the membership doubled to 135. Dodson left the church in 1855 and was succeeded by Elder Stinceon Ivey, a school teacher from Madison.
The 1860sLongtime member Charlotte Cate recorded much of the history of the church. The years of 1861-1865 were difficult for the south, and the church was caught in the political upheaval of the day, Cate reported.
The Rev. Robert Gourley of Kernersville was pastor. The Reconstruction period was equally painful as the church had fallen into decay during the war and its aftermath.
Elder F.H. Jones came in 1864 and led the congregation until 1869, when his health forced his departure. Jones later returned to Reidsville to become a valuable member of the new church there, Cate wrote.
Although Rawley McLaughlin organized a Sunday school, it was also neglected during the war. However, in 1869, Sunday school resumed under the direction of James S. Morrison until his death 17 years later.
The war also changed the little town of Reidsville. A railroad was built in 1863, connecting the cities of Greensboro and Danville, Va. Major Mortimer Oaks came to town with the railroad, built a hotel, and became the first mayor of Reidsville.
The new tobacco industry was promising. Many founding church members, such as the Reids, moved to Reidsville. Oaks and Patrick Henry Fontaine worked to bring the church at Hogan’s Creek into town.
In early 1869, Thomas P. Burton and William Pritchett bought a quarter-acre lot on the northwest corner of Gilmer and Scales streets from William and Sarah Lindsey for $5. By March, the church was under construction.
F. P. Hobgood opened a seminary in Reidsville, and that was the temporary meeting place while the church was being built. It took members two years to raise the money to complete construction.
The church struggled numerically and financially for several years, but received help from the State Mission Board. The membership began meeting at Reidsville High School as construction continued.
Growing local churches
The Missionary Baptist Church of Jesus Christ, the first church constructed in Reidsville, was renamed Reidsville Baptist Church in May 1871. The new building was dedicated the third Sunday in November, and a revival was held. The building also was used by Presbyterians, Methodists and Episcopalians until they completed their churches.
During the 10 years after the war, African Americans were affiliated with the church, but withdrew to establish their own congregations.
Farming was a struggle and there was little industry.
The town grew up around the church at Gilmer and Scales. In 1882, the trustees sold the property to John Doggett for $2,530. This money was used to build a new church. Hugh Kearn and Caroline Reid were paid $5 for four-tenth acres on Main and Piedmont streets. Members met at the Presbyterian Church until the fall when the new building was dedicated on Nov. 26.
Eight years later, the sanctuary was too small so an extensive remodeling project was undertaken.
In 1914, members voted to add an educational building at a cost “not to exceed $18,000.” Work began in 1915 on the three-story structure, which was completed in 1921 at a cost of $15,000. A newer educational building was later built in 1957.
In 1922, a parsonage was built at 408 Piedmont St. with materials donated by a church member. It served four pastors and their families for 30 years and was sold in 1955.
That same year, a Bible teacher was hired for the public schools, and women were added to the board of deacons.
Expanding work of the church
Several other churches were formed under the leadership of Reidsville Baptist, including Calvary Baptist and Thompsonville Church.
Over the years, the missions’ work at the church extended outside the United States, including China.
In 1894, the church and several others left the Beulah Association and formed the Piedmont Association.
In 1918, 125 members joined during a revival. The membership shared their good fortunes.
When St. Paul Methodist, an African American church, burned, they provided money to help rebuild it.
The Rev. Thomas L. Sasser became pastor in December 1928, serving for 15 years.
John M. McGinnis came as pastor in 1944, and the church, celebrating its Centennial Anniversary in August, was recognized as the oldest church structure in Reidsville.
Donald G. Myers followed as the next pastor in December 1947 and served until 1976. McGinnis began his second stint as pastor, serving until February 1981.
Educational offerings
From the 1980s to 2000, the church focused on education.
While the emphasis on Sunday morning pertained to Bible study, Wednesday nights focused on missions’ training and practice, and as music instruction for the children.
There were many choirs during this time and some continue to this date.
In the early 1990s, New Inspiration, a community interdenominational choir was created under the direction of Gail King. They perform at least once a year. The Baptist Brass, a men’s quintet, often joins New Inspiration for events.
In 1994, David Moore pastored the church through a month-long celebration of the church’s sesquicentennial. A time capsule of clay was created and will be opened on the 200th anniversary.
The church facility has been renovated frequently. The basement of the old education building was updated to accommodate adult Sunday school classes and is the Senior Center. The chapel became a multipurpose room. The original choir room was renovated to serve as a parlor with an adjoining bride’s room. The fellowship hall was completely renovated. A state-of the-art kitchen replaced the stage and a much needed elevator was added offering access to all three stories of the new educational building. In the sanctuary, the stage area was expanded and the carpet and seating upholstery replaced.
A new centuryBill Duke became senior pastor in 2005 and was instrumental in getting area churches to work together for local missions.
In 2013, the deacons decided the church should take a more active role in international missions, including such areas as Guatemala, Israel, Honduras and the Philippines.
Ryan Harden joined the staff as the associate pastor in 2016. He and his wife, Sarah, have three children, Matthew, Samuel, and Hannah.
In January, Kenny Houston arrived with his wife, Kindra, and their children, Hudson, Samara, Naomi and Philana.
All are looking forward to the upcoming anniversary celebration and invite everyone in the community to stop by and enjoy the two-day event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.