Ferrum College 45
Guilford College 23
Why the Quakers lost: Senior quarterback Zack Clifford passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns in Ferrum College’s ODAC win over visiting Guilford College on Saturday. Clifford completed 16-of-25 passes and added 68 rushing yards.
Performances worth noting: Guilford quarterback Derrien Phillips completed 17-of-38 passes for 230 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Jermaine Russell was his favorite target as the junior receiver had seven receptions for 117 yards. Russell also moved into fourth place in school history with 12 games of 100 or more receiving yards.
Also worth noting: Guilford’s Desmond McDowell carried 13 times for 92 yards. ... The Quakers’ Khayree Lundy and Ty Walker had eight tackles apiece. ... Ferrum enjoyed a nearly 11-minute edge in time of possession and rolled up 558 total offensive yards, compared to Guilford’s 369 yards.
Next: Guilford (1-5, 0-4 ODAC) hosts Hampden-Sydney on Oct. 26 in an ODAC game at 1 p.m.
