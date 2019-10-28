PARIS — Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Paris Masters to get some rest ahead of next month’s ATP Finals.
Federer, 38, won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time on Sunday. Federer’s fourth title in 2019 was the 103rd of his career.
Federer says he needs “to make sure not to strain myself because I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I’m sorry for my French fans, I’ll see them next year at Roland Garros.”
Seeded No. 3 in Paris, Federer will be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw. Federer has already earned a spot at the ATP Finals, which features the top eight players in the world.
WTA FINALS: Simona Halep saved a match point before beating Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 Monday at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.
Halep, a former No. 1 who won the Wimbledon title in July, saved the match point in the 12th game of the second set.
“Today was a challenge because she’s almost 10 years younger than me,” Halep said.
“I was really proud of what I did after having a back injury for almost a month.”
Earlier, defending champion Elina Svitolina stretched her unbeaten run at the season-ending tournament into a new year, beating Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (12), 6-4 in her opening match.
Svitolina, the only player in this year’s field who has not won a title this season, was unbeaten in the tournament last year.
Halep and Svitolina are now 1-0 in the Purple Group, while Andreescu and Pliskova are 0-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.