Roger Federer of Switzerland sets another benchmark in his remarkable career by winning his 10th Halle Open title with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 victory over David Goffin on Sunday. It’s Federer’s 19th on grass, ideal preparation for Wimbledon. Story, B6.
Police ID victim in shooting outside Walmart on E. Cone Blvd. as 39-year-old Greensboro man
Greensboro man surrenders to police in fatal shooting near Walmart, charged with first-degree murder
Power outage at Greensboro apartments has unintended consequence, reveals alleged Medicaid scheme
Reidsville High School basketball coach unexpectedly dies
High Point man charged with killing his mother
