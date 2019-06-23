Germany ATP Tennis

Swiss Roger Federer celebrates after winning the tennis ATP final against Belgium David Goffin in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

 Friso Gentsch

Roger Federer of Switzerland sets another benchmark in his remarkable career by winning his 10th Halle Open title with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 victory over David Goffin on Sunday. It’s Federer’s 19th on grass, ideal preparation for Wimbledon. Story, B6.

