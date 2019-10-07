BOSTON — Marvin Williams knows smart and studious. That’s how he knew Charlotte Hornets rookie PJ Washington would be just fine in the NBA.
Williams isn’t saying every game will be like the first half on Sunday, when Washington made all six of his shots against the Boston Celtics. But he also wasn’t surprised how comfortable the 6-foot-7 Washington looked. Williams noticed how efficiently Washington absorbs and processes information at a time when any rookie could be excused for looking baffled.
“He’s such a smart kid,” Williams said. “He goes through something one or two times, and he’s got it.”
Washington had 16 points and seven rebounds in a 107-106 preseason loss. Coach James Borrego termed the rookie’s performance “fantastic.” But maybe the best measure of Washington’s debut was a comment he made to Williams when they were both on the bench: Washington told him he expected the game to look and feel faster than it was.
Williams can’t recall a rookie saying that, and he’s been around plenty of them in 14-plus seasons. Williams didn’t feel that way with the Atlanta Hawks in 2005, after being drafted second overall.
Washington turned 21 in August and spent two years at Kentucky before turning pro. He could have been a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, but the reviews he got from NBA teams were that he could use more refinement on skills, particularly his jump-shooting.
Sunday, that shot was plenty refined — he made 3-of-4 3-pointers. Borrego was sufficiently impressed that he ran a play for Washington late in this game.
The decision to feature him in itself makes a statement.
Lost summerThe Hornets used the 12th overall pick to draft Washington, despite him not being available to work out. Washington suffered a foot sprain in March while playing for Kentucky, and the pain lingered through the pre-draft process and into the summer. The Hornets held Washington out of summer league and he wasn’t fully cleared for on-court work until late July.
“I give him a lot of credit (for being so prepared) because he missed half the summer. That’s a lot.” Williams said.
Washington showed the kind of progress Sunday that Borrego couldn’t assume when the Hornets left for training camp in Chapel Hill a week ago. That complicates things, but coaches like complications like this.
A crowdThe Hornets’ fan base was less than scintillated by the decision to draft Washington. While the Hornets needed a lot of help, they were overloaded, if anything, with power forwards.
If the Hornets are in rebuilding mode, being perfectly balanced by position needn’t be a priority. If they’re at least two years away from playoff contention, then just gather and develop talent. There’s plenty of time later, via trades, to sort out who stays. In the short run, it will be a bit awkward. Miles Bridges, Williams and Washington are all best suited in the NBA to be power forwards. So is Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who might not play much despite once being the No. 2 overall pick.
But each of those three has the versatility to play at least one other position.
Borrego just has to figure this out — and that can be a problem. The kind of problem Borrego wishes he had at every position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.