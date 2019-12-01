841275716

Pink and blue baby romper on white wooden background

What we do: Located in the Women’s Hospital, serves families in Guilford and the surrounding counties who have children with special needs or those who experience a NICU stay.

Wish list: Packs/boxes of unscented baby wipes, new newborn sleepers and onesies, new baby bottles, new baby board books, new crayons and markers, three lightweight tables that fold in half, full-size working refrigerator, working mini-fridge. Amazon wish list here.

To donate: support@fsncc.org or www.fsncc.org.

