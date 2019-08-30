As we prepare for the change of seasons, we look forward to fall sports, autumn traditions and time outdoors as the leaves change color and the weather gets cooler.
Evening Owl Paddle
The final Evening Owl Paddle of the season is from 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown). These paddles are scheduled to correspond with optimal moon phases, which often means increased owl activity and sightings. Kayaks are available for rent on a first come, first serve basis at $15 for a single, $22 for a tandem and $6 personal kayak fee; children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Call Oak Hollow Marina at 336-883-3498 to register.
Senior Games
Tina Boston, local Senior Games coordinator with High Point Parks & Recreation’s Culler Senior Center, was chosen as one of two North Carolinians to carry the state flag for North Carolina at the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, N.M. North Carolina had 492 athletes represented at the event, which was described by organizers as the largest in its 32-year history.
“It was an honor for me to be a flag bearer, along with Rita Roy from the Greenville-Pitt Senior Games,” Boston said. “The Celebration of Athletes parade is the highlight of the event, where each state and its athletes are recognized. We met so many people from other states, and it was so much fun.”
Brad Allen, executive director of the N.C. Senior Games, said Boston represents all of the values that Senior Games embodies.
“Youthful vitality, volunteerism, family, service to others, a commitment to lifelong-wellness — these are the things that represent the spirit of Senior Games,” he said. “Plus the fact that she has the brightest smile and the most encouraging demeanor — she was just a natural fit to represent North Carolina!”
Senior Games is a year-round health and wellness program for people age 50 and older, offering 65 athletic events and more than 30 art categories. Early bird registration for 2020 will open Nov. 1.
For more information, call Boston at 336-883-3585 or email her at tina.boston@highpointnc.gov.
Fall Soccer Programs
In the Intro to Soccer program for children ages 3 and 4, skill development is the main focus. Ball handling, control and teamwork are the goals in a non-competitive environment at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 10. Cost is $35 per child.
Tiny Kickers in an introductory mini-camp for 3- to 5-year-olds offered at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. from Sept. 16 through Oct. 7.
This experience teaches the basics of soccer from kicking to scoring.
Cleats are not required but shin guards are recommended.
Register by Sept. 7; cost is $15 per child.
Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) will host a one-day Soccer Skills Clinic for 4- to 8-year-olds from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21. Participants will learn the basics of the game and improve their skills through dribbling, passing, shooting and ball control. A scrimmage will be held the last 30 minutes. Cost is $15; register by Sept. 20 by calling 336-883-8509.
Details about each of these programs can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or by calling the recreation center. Volunteer coaches are needed for each of these programs.
Fall Oak Hollow Open
Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 North Centennial St., High Point) is one of only a few Pete Dye-designed municipal golf courses in the country. Some characteristics of this design include small, undulating greens, railroad ties, peninsula greens, pot bunkers and an island tee.
Celebrating its eighth year, the Oak Hollow Open Ryder Cup Edition is a two-person, captain’s choice, 36-hole event that will be flighted after the first round. The tournament will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start Sept. 21-22. Registration is open until Sept. 13; cost is $100 per team. Call 336-883-3260 for more information.
Afterschool, teacher workday programs
High Point Parks & Recreation offers afterschool care at several locations from 2:30 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Guilford County Schools’ teacher workdays. The program includes a variety of activities including gym games, arts and crafts, outside play, and homework assistance.
Transportation is provided. Parents are responsible for daily snacks. For details, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3469.
All-star cheer tryouts
High Point Parks & Recreation’s All-Star Cheerleading Squad will be hosting tryouts for its competitive “Stomp and Shake” team (ages 8-14) from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7-8 at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point). For details, call Victoria Garrett at 336-883-8599.
Youth Council
The High Point Youth Council provides students in grades 8-12 the opportunity to develop leadership skills, to volunteer in the community and to learn important life skills. Participation also provides peer networking, public speaking experience,and community service. The next meeting is Sept. 12. Meetings are held from 6 to 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Registration is now open. For details, call Victoria Garrett at 336-883-8599 or email her at victoria.garrett@highpointnc.gov.
Tumbling Tots
Shown to help increase coordination and confidence, the Tumbling Tots class for ages 3 and 4 emphasizes the exploration of motion and the early development of social skills. Sessions will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10-Oct. 15 at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point). Cost is $10 per child. For details, call 336-883-3407.
Holiday Bazaar
Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) is accepting vendor applications for its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar on Dec. 7. Call 336-883-3508 for more information. Also, stop by that day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop.
Piedmont Discovery App
Download the new Piedmont Discovery app, a free mobile phone app that residents and visitors can use to search for local parks, trails and recreational opportunities. You can also search for trails, playgrounds or dog parks, as well as indoor recreation areas and facilities owned by Greensboro, High Point or Guilford County.
You can follow more news from High Point Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Twitter, or by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
