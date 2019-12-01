What we do: Provide information, referral and peer support for children, youth and families in accessing appropriate behavioral health treatment and community resources.
Wish list: Volunteers who will provide child care during bimonthly family support luncheon so parents can participate in training and informational sessions (three hours). Financial support needed to provide the food (for 15-20 adults and children).
To donate: Frederick Douglass, 336-772-2876; or Francine Mallory, 669-887-7219. Also, use the cash app $fic3 or visit www.faithincommunityministries.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.