All-State Boys Basketball (copy)

John Marshall High School’s Matthew Hurt (left) drives to the basket against Austin defender Teyghan Hovland during a game in December. Hurt, who announced he’d play at Duke on April 19, finished his career as Minnesota’s all-time leading scorer among schools above Class 1-A with 3,819 points, including averaging 36.8 points as a senior.

Role: Prototypical Duke Stretch Four

How he fits: Hurt said Duke’s staff didn’t sell him on any player comparisons, but it’s hard not to see some similarities to Ryan Kelly. Hurt will be the 3-point shooter Duke has desperately needed in recent seasons, but that’s not the only piece of his game. Given his threat from the outside, Hurt can use his size and length to get past defenders and finish in the lane. Although his game is more perimeter-focused, he’s proven he can score from anywhere on the floor.

