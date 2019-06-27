Role: Dirty-work big man
How he fits: Brooks flourished last year in a somewhat thankless role as the fifth starter among Carolina’s three seniors and Coby White. Offensive touches were few and far between, but Brooks went to work on the boards and emerged as Carolina’s best defender, leading the team in defensive player of the game awards from the coaching staff. Expect a few more opportunities to score as he polishes his game, but Brooks clearly embraces his role as Carolina’s junkyard dog down low.