CLEVELAND — Former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson was hired Friday as a senior adviser for the Cleveland Browns, reuniting with general manager Andrew Berry.
Berry, a first-time GM and the NFL’s youngest, has now filled out his front office in four months.
Grigson was the GM in Indianapolis from 2012-16, a stretch in which the team made three playoff appearances. Berry was promoted to pro scouting coordinator in Grigson’s first season.
Now Grigson is helping Berry, who returned to Cleveland in January after spending one season with Philadelphia.
The addition of Grigson was one of seven full-time hires and 20 promotions or title changes. Some personnel titles reflect ongoing changes within the game. They include lead data scientist, data architect and software developer.
