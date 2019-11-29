As we head into the thick of the holiday season, many of our thoughts go back to our childhood and fond memories of traditions. I couldn’t help but think of my mother while my family was busy baking and cooking the past few days.
When it came to my mother, she loved her “tools” in the kitchen. In the late 1950s, she traded in her aluminum electric skillet for the then-popular “Saladmaster” stainless steel cookware with a “lifetime guarantee.” Amazingly, she used it with added accessories until her death in 2015. My sister and I also chose the cookware after we were married. Because my mother loved the cookware, she bought a set for each grandchild when they got married. Lucky for them, since they learned how to cook using these special pans.
Besides her cookware, she enjoyed her beautiful glassware, crystal and the Depression glass she grew up with.
Her first punch bowl and cups were brought home in the early 1950s by my dad. My mother told me that production of housewares was well on its way after World War II and that products seemed to be in abundance for growing families. A jewelry store offered a “special” on the punch set, and my dad surprised her.
The punch bowl graced many a birthday party for her two daughters — Joan and myself. Our birthday parties consisted of her three-layer birthday cake and the punch bowl filled with ginger ale and sherbet.
She even brought the special punch bowl to my sixth-grade graduation party at the elementary school.
One of my classmates came in from recess and tossed a basketball toward the cloak room where it was kept, and it unexpectedly bounced back and shattered the punch bowl.
The teacher was embarrassed and scolded the boy, but I recall my mother’s quietness.
She hated that the bowl broke, but growing up with four brothers she knew it was an accident and never complained about my classmate to the teacher. In fact, she actually had sympathy toward the boy and said very softly, “Oh, it was an accident” and that was the only comment she made. On the way home she never brought it up. I look back at the strength of my mother and the example she set for all of us.
She replaced the special bowl with a new punch bowl, but this didn’t stop her from taking it places. Being inventive, she would fill the bowl with thirst-quenching pieces of watermelon that my dad proudly carried from the car to the picnic table at our family reunions at a local park. It fit right in with her delicious fried chicken, side dishes and pies among the favorite dishes of my Aunt Louise, Aunt Jewel, Aunt Lorene and Aunt Nina Lou. At Christmas, she filled the punch bowl with Jell-O popcorn balls that are a tradition today with my mother’s great-grandchildren, four generations of making red and green (strawberry and lime) popcorn balls.
The punch bowl cups from her original punch bowl, which I proudly own, did not go to waste. I remember Jack and I staying with my parents. She always had a big breakfast for us with one of the punch cups sitting on the table near the biscuits. It was always filled with soft butter mixed with honey and a small spoon for spreading.
My family today recalls her in the kitchen where she was in her element — she was queen. She never scolded anyone for sampling a hot roll that just came out of the oven. It seemed to never spoil our appetites before dinner and only added to the loving atmosphere of my parents’ home.
She started collecting Depression glass in the 1970s and 1980s and was drawn to sugar and creamer sets.
She had quite a collection and used them.
One of my favorite memories of her “repurposing” was when my parents made homemade ice cream, and she served it to each of us in one of her sugar bowls. What fun!
Over the years, her ingenuity was deeply planted in my soul.
It seems that she has been a presence in my life, along with God, especially this year with the death of my dear Jack. Occasionally I find a card she has sent me in the past, and it appears at just the right time. The card is usually found in an unexpected drawer or box of keepsakes. One even was found recently behind a song book on the piano.
I want to say that the messages are actually just as fresh the day I discover them as they were the day I originally received them. Each one becomes a favorite as I set them out to read again, whether for encouragement or even a birthday card found around my birthday. I have the assurance of heaven and know she carried her love for her family with her.
She sometimes enclosed a small note with a little poem or Scripture. Last week I discovered one of these slips of paper tucked away in my hutch, her beautiful handwriting scrolled across the page. During this Thanksgiving weekend, I am thankful for my mother’s love and am passing her message to you”
“Yesterday is history,
“Tomorrow is a mystery,
“Today is a Present. That is why it is called the Present.”
And “This is the day that the Lord Hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
Who knew that messages sent years ago for happy events and encouragement could be repurposed for new events in the “present.”
Every day, I am thankful and trust God.
I am truly blessed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.