Wake Forest’s secondary when Essang Bassey arrived in 2016 featured a bevy of experience, with redshirt senior Ryan Janvion and senior cornerback Brad Watson. Another starter was a redshirt freshman safety named Jessie Bates III.
Bassey, coming in from Columbus, Ga., remembers how fast practices were and how he would have been looking up to those older players.
Now he’s in their position.
“Just the beginning of my career I was kind of the guy looking up to other people and last season, started making that transition of becoming a leader, the guys respecting me more,” Bassey said Saturday.
Saturday morning marked the Deacons’ third practice of fall camp, and their first with shoulder pads on.
It also might have marked the best day for the back-seven so far, with safety Nasir Greer recording a pick-6 and linebacker Justin Strnad coming down with a diving interception on a tipped pass a few plays later.
Coach Dave Clawson said earlier that the biggest focus at the start of camp is showing immediate improvement in flawed areas of last season. So in this case, “guys are in the right alignment, they’re making the right communications and it’s doing that repeatedly that allows you to play fast and be a good defense.”
Bassey, the senior cornerback and team captain, saw the whole picture of the defense Saturday — because it included Scotty Washington and A.T. Perry getting behind the defense for long catches in the same segment.
“We let two deep balls go before (the interceptions),” Bassey said. “So we just have to put everything together, those are good plays, obviously. But we still have things to correct, like those two deep shots.”
Spoken like a true captain, which is what the Deacons need in their secondary. Cameron Glenn embraced a leadership role last season as a captain and played the best games of his Wake Forest career as the season wound down.
The difference, though, is Bassey has already consistently been one of the Deacons’ best defensive players for the past two seasons. In that stretch, he has four interceptions and 31 pass break-ups. He was a second-team All-ACC pick last year.
“It’s me and (senior cornerback) Amari (Henderson), we’re the leaders back there,” Bassey said. “We’ve probably played the most snaps besides Justin (Strnad) on the defense, so it’s just — I’ve had good leaders in the past, so I’m just trying to keep that strong leadership going that we’ve had on defense.
“It’s a big responsibility, but we’re up for the task.”
Bassey’s 38 career passes defended (which combines interceptions and break-ups) is tied for the eighth-most in program history, and he’s eight away from third-place Eric King. Bassey tied the single-season record in 2017 with 19 passes defended, and would need even more to reach second-place on the career list — Alphonso Smith had 61 passes defended from 2005-08, and A.J. Greene had 63 between 1985-88.
There’s a little more attention on Bassey from outside of the program, too: He landed on the preseason watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) and the Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back).
Last August, coming off a season with three interceptions and 16 pass break-ups, it seemed Bassey was snubbed from the Jim Thorpe Award.
“It’s cool to see. It just speaks toward the expectations I have … from people around, just being a leader and continue to contribute the best way I can on the team,” Bassey said. “Expectations are high and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I mean, it’s good to see your name on those lists, but you know … at the end of the day, my main focus is coming out and working, leading my team the best way I can.”
After all, he’s well-positioned to do so.