GREENSBORO — The 58th annual Eastern Music Festival draws to a close Saturday, but the public still has an chance to hear guest pianist Horacio Gutiérrez, a piece’s world premiere and student concerts.
Up first: Student Concerto Competition winners will perform tonight with EMF’s two Young Artist Orchestras.
The 8 o’clock concert will feature solos by student cellists Nathaniel Hoyt and Fong Ho Man, violinist Clara Saïtkoulov, pianist Ariel Wang, and flutist Elise Kim.
It will be held in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, home base for the five-week festival that draws young musicians from around the world and professionals to teach them.
The Young Artist Orchestras will give its final performance at 8 p.m. Friday in Dana Auditorium.
The summer’s final notes will sound Saturday night, in a concert by the EMF faculty’s Eastern Festival Orchestra led by New York-based Music Director Gerard Schwarz.
Schwarz’s “Adagio,” based on a work by the late Austrian composer Anton Webern, will receive its world premiere.
“Every year, we try to do some new pieces,” Schwarz said. “With the Festival Orchestra we try to do at least one world premiere.”
It will be followed by Gutiérrez performing Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 with the orchestra.
Schwarz calls Gutiérrez “one of the great pianists of the 20th and 21st centuries.”
He performed at EMF in 2017, playing Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto.
Greensboro News & Record reviewer Tim Lindeman called it “the highlight of the evening.”
“The pianist’s no-nonsense, no-histrionics approach to the score made for a presentation marked by incredible brilliance, technical facility, and an inner sensitivity that was evident in every measure,” Lindeman wrote.
The orchestra will conclude the season with Richard Strauss’ “Eine Alpensinfoine” (“The Alpine Symphony”).
When the EMF season ends, Schwarz will head to Florida — but not to rest.
He has been hired by the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. In the fall, he will take up his new post as distinguished professor of music, conducting and orchestral studies there.
He also has been named music director of the Palm Beach Symphony.
He will return to Greensboro in summer 2020 for EMF’s 59th season.