Like most industries, Hollywood has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. The novel coronavirus pandemic shut down stateside productions as early as mid-March, costing thousands of jobs, and movie studios have since scrambled to rearrange shooting and distribution schedules. Numerous titles set for spring releases have been pushed to late summer, fall or, in one extreme case, spring of next year.
There are far greater issues afflicting the world right now than the inability to witness Daniel Craig punching a bad guy, but wouldn’t it be nice to have the option?
To tide you over, here are movies similar to postponed titles that you can stream in the meantime.
Wish you could see ‘Black Widow’? Try ‘Under the Skin.’
Streaming on Netflix, Jonathan Glazer’s “Under the Skin” marked one of indie studio A24’s early successes among critics, if not at the box office. Time has been kind to the moody sci-fi film, which critics deemed among the best of the decade — largely because of a powerful lead performance from Scarlett Johansson, who was cleverly cast as a beautiful extraterrestrial woman who preys on men.
Wish you could see ‘Candyman’? Try ‘Us.’
Streaming on HBO, “Us” follows Lupita Nyong’o and her fictional family as they attempt to escape vicious doppelgängers on a trip to the beach. The film, Jordan Peele’s follow-up to his monumental debut “Get Out,” was made under his Monkeypaw Productions banner — as was “Candyman,” director Nia DaCosta’s sequel to the 1992 slasher flick sharing its name. The newer film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris; original “Candyman” actors Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprise their roles.
Wish you could see ‘Fast and Furious 9’? Try ‘Rush.’
Streaming on HBO, “Rush” is a fictionalized account of the rivalry between Formula One drivers James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) in the mid-1970s. The sports drama, directed by Ron Howard, depicts the same sort of testosterone-fueled drama that reportedly thrives behind the scenes of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. (We would have recommended the Oscar-winning “Ford v Ferrari” for this pairing — vroom vroom hive, assemble! — but alas, it is only available to rent.)
Wish you could see ‘Mulan’? Try ‘Tigertail.’
Streaming on Netflix, “Tigertail” stars Tzi Ma as a Taiwanese man disillusioned with his life in the United States. The film, written and directed by Alan Yang, jumps back and forth between the character’s middle age and young adulthood, and explores the factors contributing to his difficult relationship with his adult daughter. “Tigertail” joins the live-action “Mulan” and Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” — which is now streaming on Amazon — in cementing Ma’s status as “Hollywood’s go-to Asian dad.”
Wish you could see ‘A Quiet Place Part II’? Try ‘Annihilation.’
Streaming on Hulu, “Annihilation” is the sophomore effort from director Alex Garland, who previously wowed critics with his psychological thriller “Ex Machina.” This isn’t a monster movie in the traditional sense, but it has alien- and sense-based horror components in common with “A Quiet Place.” Garland’s film follows a biologist (Natalie Portman) who embarks on a top-secret expedition into a quarantined land where, due to the presence of aliens, plants and animals have mutated into potentially dangerous beings.
Wish you could see ‘No Time to Die’? Try ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout.’
Streaming on Hulu, “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is the sixth installment in the Tom Cruise-starring spy series and introduces a mustachioed Henry Cavill and no-nonsense Angela Bassett into the mix. The parallels between the James Bond and M:I franchises are obvious — brooding agents, action-packed sequences, pretty co-stars, etc. — and films from each one are scattered across major streaming platforms.
Wish you could see ‘Top Gun: Maverick’? Try ‘Starship Troopers.’
Streaming on Crackle, Paul Verhoeven’s “Starship Troopers,” set in the future an interspecies war, satirizes the hypermasculine militarism present in films like “Top Gun.” Verhoeven’s sci-fi flick received mixed reviews upon its original release but has since gained favor; the A.V. Club deemed it one of the best films of 1997, while the Atlantic described it as “ruthlessly funny and keenly self-aware.”
