Author: Lauren Bottoms (Wrenn Montgomey)
City: Reidsville
Book title: “Pride and Persuasion”
Publisher: Self-published
What it’s about: Fiction, contemporary romance. Book two in The Inspired Series.
Why I wrote it: We need more strong heroines in the world.
Other books I have had published: “Nevermore”
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon
