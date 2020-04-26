Author: Lauren Bottoms (Wrenn Montgomey)

City: Reidsville

Book title: “Pride and Persuasion”

Publisher: Self-published

What it’s about: Fiction, contemporary romance. Book two in The Inspired Series.

Why I wrote it: We need more strong heroines in the world.

Other books I have had published: “Nevermore”

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon

Load comments