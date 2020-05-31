Author: Patrick Cassidy

City: Greensboro

Book title: “Blue Wizard Detectives: The Queen of Voodoo with the Snake Hair Dew”

Publisher: Light Switch Press

What it’s about: It is the third part in the Blue Wizard Detectives series. New threats are on the rise, not just against Ben and Jim, but there is a plot that seems to be unfolding while our heroes are sent to help with some bad Voodoo in New Orleans.

Why I wrote it: I figured it couldn’t hurt to continue with the series that I’ve created. While we’re all staying a little close to home, might as well try to entertain ourselves with a little reading. Plus I feel that my stories do provide a little escape from reality; fun and enjoyable for the whole family to share.

Other books I have had published: This is the fourth book I’ve written and the third in a series. The books are “Blue Wizard Detectives: The Crystal Ball Case File of Ben Alatar”, “Blue Wizard Detectives: Wrath of the Iron Warlock” and “Cloud K9.”

Where (how) to buy my new book: Available where e-books are sold.

