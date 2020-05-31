Author: Patrick Cassidy
City: Greensboro
Book title: “Blue Wizard Detectives: The Queen of Voodoo with the Snake Hair Dew”
Publisher: Light Switch Press
What it’s about: It is the third part in the Blue Wizard Detectives series. New threats are on the rise, not just against Ben and Jim, but there is a plot that seems to be unfolding while our heroes are sent to help with some bad Voodoo in New Orleans.
Why I wrote it: I figured it couldn’t hurt to continue with the series that I’ve created. While we’re all staying a little close to home, might as well try to entertain ourselves with a little reading. Plus I feel that my stories do provide a little escape from reality; fun and enjoyable for the whole family to share.
Other books I have had published: This is the fourth book I’ve written and the third in a series. The books are “Blue Wizard Detectives: The Crystal Ball Case File of Ben Alatar”, “Blue Wizard Detectives: Wrath of the Iron Warlock” and “Cloud K9.”
Where (how) to buy my new book: Available where e-books are sold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.