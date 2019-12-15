Author: The late Herb Appenzeller
City: Summerfield
Book title: “Legends from the Locker Room”
Publisher: Carolina Academic Press (cap-press.com)
What it’s about: The bond that is forged through struggle, determination, wins, losses and brave deeds is not easily forgotten. I can testify, many years later, that I can still vividly recall the moments of celebration and of sorrow in the locker room, when the players and coaches came together. Many players, upon leaving a sport, will say that the thing they will miss most is the camaraderie and the lasting friendship they felt in the locker room.
Why I wrote it: This book is a reflection of my long career as an athlete at Wake Forest, coach, teacher and athletics director at Rolesville and Wakelon High Schools and Chowan College and my long tenure as coach and athletic director at Guilford College, as well as my experience in the field of sport law and risk management and other areas where sport and law intersect. My first book, “From the Gym to the Jury” (2007) stemmed from my doctoral degree at Duke University.
Other books I have had published: ”Sports and the Courts” (1980) with son, Dr. Tom Appenzeller, Second Edition, (2015); “The Right to Participate” (1983); “Successful Sport Management” (1985), Second Edition, (2000), Third Edition, (2008); “Risk Management in Sport: Issues and Strategies” (1998), Second Edition, (2005), Third Edition, (2012); “Cheerleading and the Law: Risk Management Strategies” (2008), written with granddaughter Elizabeth Appenzeller; “Ethical Behavior in Sport” (2011). In addition, I published two sport law newsletters. Sports and the Courts with Tom Ross and From the Gym to the Jury with Ron Baron, 28 years ago.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Carolina Academic Press (cap-press.com). $26 with a 10% discount and no shipping cost using the discount code: LOCKER.
