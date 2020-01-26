Author: Steve Lindahl

City: McLeansville

Book title: “Living in a Star’s Light: A Novel Based on the Life of Miss Lotta Crabtree”

Publisher: Steve Lindahl

What it’s about: Growing up in a gold mining camp outside 19th-century San Francisco makes life seem hard until Lotta Crabtree arrives to sing and dance on a makeshift stage. Her greatest fan, Walter Cain, the young son of an alcoholic miner, not only finds himself caught up in her music, but soon discovers their lives are fated to be connected. Walter is forced to grow up quickly, learning about life, from the whiskey bars and brothels of the California Gold Rush era to the lights and music of the New York theater scene.

Why I wrote it: I have known of the 19th-century actress Lotta Crabtree for most of my life, because I grew up near the New Jersey, Lake Hopatcong home where she retired. I researched her life as I began looking for a subject for my fifth novel and discovered she was an intriguing personality. Her history was perfect material to weave my historical novel around. Lotta was one of the wealthiest and most admired entertainers in America. The novel also presents both a fascinating picture of America’s history and an intriguing story of love and adventure.

Other books I have had published: “Motherless Soul”, “White Horse Regressions”, “Hopatcong Vision Quest”, “Under a Warped Cross.”

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com.

