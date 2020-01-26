Author: Steve Lindahl
City: McLeansville
Book title: “Living in a Star’s Light: A Novel Based on the Life of Miss Lotta Crabtree”
Publisher: Steve Lindahl
What it’s about: Growing up in a gold mining camp outside 19th-century San Francisco makes life seem hard until Lotta Crabtree arrives to sing and dance on a makeshift stage. Her greatest fan, Walter Cain, the young son of an alcoholic miner, not only finds himself caught up in her music, but soon discovers their lives are fated to be connected. Walter is forced to grow up quickly, learning about life, from the whiskey bars and brothels of the California Gold Rush era to the lights and music of the New York theater scene.
Why I wrote it: I have known of the 19th-century actress Lotta Crabtree for most of my life, because I grew up near the New Jersey, Lake Hopatcong home where she retired. I researched her life as I began looking for a subject for my fifth novel and discovered she was an intriguing personality. Her history was perfect material to weave my historical novel around. Lotta was one of the wealthiest and most admired entertainers in America. The novel also presents both a fascinating picture of America’s history and an intriguing story of love and adventure.
Other books I have had published: “Motherless Soul”, “White Horse Regressions”, “Hopatcong Vision Quest”, “Under a Warped Cross.”
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.