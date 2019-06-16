Author: Stephen Mark Rainey
City: Greensboro
Book title: ”West Virginia: Lair of the Mothman”
Publisher: Crossword Press
What it’s about: While hiking in the woods, Vance Archer and Marybeth Wilkins, a pair of adventurous seventh-graders, encounter a frightening, half-seen creature with glowing red eyes watching them from the shadows. Soon, Vance receives mysterious messages on his phone from a caller named Indrid Cold. He learns that this name is associated with the legendary Mothman, an unearthly entity that is said to appear when some terrible event is about to occur. Believing that they — as well as their friends and loved ones — may soon face mortal danger, Vance and Marybeth try to solve increasingly strange clues before disaster strikes.
Why I wrote it: I was invited to contribute to Elizabeth Massie’s AMERI-SCARES series for young readers (ages 8-14).
There will be 50 books in the series (nine have already been published), one for each state, each book dealing with legends, folklore or historical events from that particular state. I have completed a second novel for the series — “Michigan: The Dragon of Lake Superior — and will be contributing at least two more.
Other books I have had published: ”Balak (novel); “The Lebo Coven” (novel); “Dark Shadows: Dreams of the Dark” (novel); “Blue Devil Island” (novel); “The Nightmare Frontier” (novel); “The Monarchs” (novel); “Young Blood” (novelization of an independent film); “Other Gods” (short fiction collection); “The Gaki” (short fiction collection); “Song of Cthulhu” (anthology); “Deathrealms” (anthology); “Evermore” (anthology); “Dark Shadows: Path of Faith” (audio drama); Dark Shadows: Curse of the Pharaoh” (audio drama); Dark Shadows: Blood Dance” (audio drama)
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.com (www.amazon.com/dp/B07MFX7M5H?&tag=thereaofstema-20) and various bookstores.