Author: Jeff Paschal
City: Oak Ridge
Book title: “The Trajectory of Hope”
Publisher: Parson’s Porch Books
What it’s about: An assortment of 26 sermons I’ve written over the last couple of years. As you might expect, social justice is a recurring theme, but also other sermon topics such as forgiveness, courage and endurance when life is difficult, spiritual practices, and trust in the ultimate victory of God’s love for the world. I write for the ear, not the eye, and use a lot of stories to make my points and, I hope, to keep the writing from being boring. If you like my News & Record columns that appear monthly in the Sunday Ideas section, you might like these sermons, too.
Why I wrote it: Two reasons, mainly. (1) My profits from the sales of the book will be donated to the Guilford Park Guys, a program of our congregation that assists at-risk boys through basketball and mentoring. This year the program grew to include mentors from N.C. A&T, and in the fall we hope to add a program for at-risk girls, the Guilford Park Girls. (2) I hope to deepen or encourage faith, to challenge and comfort, to make the reader think and maybe even smile.
Other books I have had published: Not counting a doctoral project gathering dust on the shelves of a seminary library, this is my first book.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Locally at Scuppernong Books and at Sacred Garden Bookstore. Or stop by Guilford Park Presbyterian Church. Online retailers: Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com.