Author: Alexis D’Anjou-Coley
City: Greensboro
Book title: “Sip This Hustle”
Publisher: Expressive Espresso Publishing LLC
What it’s about: Helping the full-time employee remain productive in their side hustle (business).
Why I wrote it: As a serial side entrepreneur myself, I wrote this because I was finding that so many people were having a hard time remaining focused within their side business. It’s important to create systems, have an accountable circle, and eliminate distractions. This quick read will help anyone stay focused and motivated.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon and alexis-danjou.com.
***
Author: Kya Johnson
City: Greensboro
Book title: “O is for Oshun”
Publisher: RainbowMe Incorporated
What it’s about: This is the first augmented reality (AR) children’s book to introduce diverse fairy tale and folklore characters of color from around the world. The ABC book introduces fairies, princesses, kings, goddesses and more from countries like Nigeria, Brazil, Japan, and many others. Then, with the magic of AR download the RainbowMe app, to your mobile device, wave the mobile device over each picture, and watch each character come to life.
Why I wrote it: To further our mission at RainbowMe Kids, which is to be the number one destination for diverse entertainment for children.
Other books I have had published: This is the first book I have published.
Where (how) to buy my new book: www.rainbowmekids.com, or online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
***
Author: Max Carter
City: Greensboro
Book title: “Palestine and Israel: A Personal Encounter”
Publisher: Barclay Press
What it’s about: Reflections on my experience traveling and working in Palestine and Israel from 1970 through the Second Intifada.
Why I wrote it: Very few in the United States have an adequate understanding of the complexities of the history, politics and people of Palestine and Israel. Through personal experience of teaching at the Quaker school in Ramallah, Palestine, and annual service-learning trips I co-lead with my wife Jane to both Palestine and Israel, I try to share a deeper reality of life in that region than is communicated in the media and in the Holy Land tourist trips that too often go only to one “side.”
Other books I have had published: ”Minutiae of the Meeting” (1999), “College Spirit” (2003), “College Spirit II” (2018), “Tales from the New Garden Graveyard” (2019).
Where (how) to buy my new book: www.barclaypressbookstore.com and search for “Encounter with Palestine and Israel.
