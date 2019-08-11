Author: Ferdinand Carson
City: High Point
Book title: “Defending the South”
Publisher: iUniverse
What it’s about: Four Carson brothers in the Confederate Army and life in the South before, during and after the War Between the States and how the white people got along with their slaves.
Why I wrote it: To give readers a perspective of the War Between the States from a Southern point of view as my family experienced it. Contains a lot of historical information.
Other books I have had published: None
Where (how) to buy my new book: iUniverse, Amazon, Barnes & Noble