Author: J. Scott Walker
City: Greensboro
Book title: “A Concept of Right Now”
Publisher: Unsolicited Press
What it’s about: “A Concept of Right Now” explores the tension between uncertainty and truth. It is a collection that exists where many elements of culture and society converge: the internal and external geographies of shared human experience. Blending narrative and lyrical modes, in a searching yet grounded voice, it is an attempt to reconcile and reveal what it means to be a person of the early 21st century.
Why I wrote it: I am a poet and had the urge to write a collection revolving around our society and culture.
Other books I have had published: My poems have appeared in Town Creek Poetry, Big River Poetry, Cold Mountain Review and Cirque.
Where (how) to buy my new book: All major retailers and directly from the publisher.
