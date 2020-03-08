Author: Paul Doize
City: Kernersville
Book title: “A 12 Months Without You: Part I”
Publisher: Alabaster
What it’s about: Written in a restaurant’s booth where they once sat, it’s comprised of letters written to a lost love over the course of a year.
The letters contain a fictional account of a man’s journey to publish his novel while encountering the daily occurrences and stresses of his life.
Why I wrote it: After mentioning the letters to local novelist and columnist Raymond Reid, he requested a sample of the letters I had written.
After reading them, he suggested I collect them into a book and make it available to everyone. He mentored me throughout the process which resulted in “Part 1” becoming available several weeks ago.
The year’s account of a novel was too long which is why it was split into two parts. If it becomes popular enough, a second part can follow which completes the year’s “journey.”
Where (how) to buy my new book: amazon.com, Palenque Mexican Bar & Grill in Kernersville
