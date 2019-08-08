Daniel Joyce and Megan Self will open Madison’s first indoor performance venue on the renovated second floor of The Mad Bean this weekend.
With doors officially opening at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, the evening will feature local band, Decatur Street, beginning at 8 p.m. Additionally on Saturday night, patrons will have the opportunity to assist in the official naming of this eclectic venue by voting on several creative names as well as the opportunity to throw their own ideas into the mix.
Outfitted in the second floor of the old Madison Wholesale Grocery building, the space is designed to reflect the reconstruction era of the 1880s when the building was built. The main design feature of the venue is a large functioning clock mounted on the wall. Modeled after the town’s very own 1920 clock tower the entire clock is backwards, offering the illusion that patrons are seated within the inner mechanics of the clock tower itself.
For booking information, ticket sales, or general questions, call 336-949-4222 or visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/themadbean and click on the events tab.
The venue is at 103 E. Murphy St. in Madison.