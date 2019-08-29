Lake Reidsville is a 750-acre lake and park that is known for its boating and fishing. But on Aug. 31, the lake will be lit with thousands of floating paper lanterns.
The Water Lantern Festival is meant to unite people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate life and generate hope. Such events are held across the country and typically draw thousands of attendees.
Judy Yarbrough, Reidsville’s City Marketer/Penn House Manager, said about 2,500 tickets had been sold as of the beginning of this month.
“You can come and watch the event without participating, as well,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to bring people together whether you want to launch a lantern in remembrance of someone, in honor of someone or to promote peace and love. There is something for everyone at this family-friendly event.”
Admission comes with an eco-friendly floating lantern made of wood and rice paper, a marker, wristband and commemorative drawstring bag. There will also be music, food trucks and other vendors at the event.
The Water Lantern Festival began last year, with events in 34 cities and a combined attendance of more than 130,000 participants. This year, organizers planned events in 100 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Event organizer, Sage Parker, says attendees can expect to hear stories from individuals representing different backgrounds.
“Though we may all look and think differently, we need to unite together and love one another and help spread peace, joy and happiness,” she said. “The main message we are trying to state is that we all have suffered through trials and difficulties in this life, and we need to try to come together to strengthen and love one another.”
In the Triad, the event was initially to be held at City Lake Park, but had to be relocated.
“We just happened to have reached out to them for info, and it worked out because they needed a location,” Yarbrough said. “Lake Reidsville was the perfect place to move the event to.”
The history of floating water lantern events dates back to Asia centuries ago. Several Asian countries adopted the tradition, which is celebrated at different times of the year. In Japan, the Oban, or Bon Festival, honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. The Buddhist/Confucian custom has evolved into a holiday in which families revisit ancestral family places. It also will be celebrated this month.
In China, the spring lantern festival usually marks the final day of the traditional Chinese New Year celebrations.
The famous Chiang Mai Lantern Festival, celebrated annually across northern Thailand, is a religious occasion to celebrate Buddha. It will be in November. Koreans also celebrate Buddha’s birthday with an annual lantern festival in May.
In the U.S., past attendees have described the lantern events as one that brings the community together peacefully. Many write messages of love, hope and dreams on their lanterns. Others, who may have suffered the loss of a loved one, have said they found the event to be moving and spiritually healing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.