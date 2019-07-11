GREENSBORO — The next seven days at the Eastern Music Festival will offer public concerts by students and the faculty artists who teach them, including pianists Awadagin Pratt and William Wolfram.
This year’s program places several resident artists in the spotlight. They and other professional musicians are instructing 270 students from around the world through July 27.
Pratt, who has performed for presidents at the White House and on national television, will perform on Saturday with the faculty’s Eastern Festival Orchestra, led by music director Gerard Schwarz.
Pratt plans to play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, popularly known as the “Emperor” concerto during the concert in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College.
Also on Saturday’s program, harpist Morgan Short and the orchestra will perform Debussy’s “Danse sacrée et profane.”
Short made her Carnegie Hall debut at age 15 as principal harpist with Virginia Tech’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble. She now studies at UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.
Last summer, Short studied at EMF and won its concerto competition. Among other awards, she received the Grand Prize and Audience Prize at the Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists at An Appalachian Summer Festival in Boone.
“She is well on way to having a career as harp soloist,” Schwarz said.
The orchestra will present Beethoven’s overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus,” and Ravel’s suite from “Ma mère L’Oye” (“Mother Goose”) and “La Valse.”
Tickets are $40 or $45 for adults, $35 or $40 for seniors and students.
It will take the same program Sunday to An Appalachian Summer Festival.
Also on Sunday, EMF’s student orchestras and conducting scholars will perform at the free city concert series, Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park.
The weekly MUSEP concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
On Tuesday, the new theater at the Well-Spring retirement community will host an EMF Fellows chamber recital.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students.
On Wednesday, Wolfram will perform a piano recital in Dana Auditorium.
Wolfram was a silver medalist at both the William Kapell and the Naumburg International Piano Competitions and a bronze medalist at the Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow.
Tickets are $30 or $25 for adults, $25 or $20 for seniors and students.