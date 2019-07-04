The next seven days at the Eastern Music Festival will bring perennially popular programs, including free performances at libraries and a night of opera and Broadway.
The week will also feature virtuoso violinist Mark Peskanov in concert Saturday with the faculty’s Eastern Festival Orchestra, led by Music Director Gerard Schwarz.
Peskanov will join the orchestra on Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto. The orchestra will perform Joan Tower’s “Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11.
Audiences also can watch free recitals by students and faculty in EMF’s new Euphonium Tuba Institute.
This 58th annual festival brings nearly 270 young musicians from around the world — and 75 professionals to teach them — to the Guilford College campus. Two student orchestras and the faculty orchestra perform five weeks of classical music concerts with guest artists.
For the ninth year, EMF Encircling the City will bring String Fellows quartet performances for children and families to Greensboro Public Library branches.
Developed by EMF faculty member Diane Phoenix-Neal, the program offers a free short concert of major works from classical literature.
“We have so much positive feedback from the concerts, from the parents and families and from the librarians,” Phoenix-Neal said. “It’s an amazing offering and so fitting for a city that has so many valuable cultural arts activities. EMF can be a part of that sharing.”
On July 10, EMF’s popular annual collaboration with Greensboro Opera returns with selections from opera and musical theater with the theme of “Send in The Clowns.”
David Holley, the Greensboro Opera’s general and artistic director, has created an evening of music by soprano Megan Cleaveland, mezzo-soprano Clara Nieman, tenor Joel Sorensen and bass-baritone Donald Hartmann, accompanied by pianist Benjamin Blozan.
The theme promotes Greensboro Opera’s production of “Pagliacci” in November.
Listen for music not only from “Pagliacci,” but from operas including “Rigoletto” and “The Bartered Bride.”
The second act will bring Broadway tunes from composers including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Jerome Kern, Stephen Sondheim and Cole Porter.
Don’t forget to get to Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, at least 30 minutes before the 8 p.m. show for hors d’oeuvres and desserts.
Tickets are $45 adults, $40 for students and seniors.