Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters will perform at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Piedmont Hall, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Costello is a pop/rock musician, singer, songwriter, composer, producer, author, television presenter and occasional actor.
Tickets are $57.50 in advance at the box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com; or $60 the day of the show.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or elviscostello.com.
***
John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, for the Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert.
The concert will also include a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir.
Tickets are $39.50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensboro coliseum.com, facebook.com/johnpkee or donald lawrence.com.
***
Trap artist Bad Bunny will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Trap is a style of hip hop.
Tickets are $61-$161 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
***
PJ Morton will perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Piedmont Hall, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, as part of N.C. A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth.
Morton is a singer- songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist who has won Grammy and Dove awards. He has also served as keyboardist for the band Maroon 5.
Tickets are $29.50 in advance at the box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or pjmortonmusic.com.
***
“An Evening with Sarah Potenza” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
As part of The Boro Sessions concert series, Potenza will present a show of blues, roots, rock and soul music.
Tickets are $20 in advance at bit.ly/Oct26 SarahPotenzaBoroSessions or $25 cash at the door.
Visit facebook.com/the borosessions or sarah potenza.net.
***
The Voodoo Orchestra will perform Miles Davis’s “Bitches Brew” at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Bobby Previte, Charlie Hunter and some of the Triad’s best jazz musicians will perform.
Released in 1970, Davis’ recording is considered one of the most influential jazz albums of the 20th century.
Tickets are $20 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolina theatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
***
Children of the World choir will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Gospel Baptist Church, 5945 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
The choir is celebrating 20 years of using song, dance, spoken word and creative media to share stories of disadvantaged children around the world.
***
Eric & The Chill Tones will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Liberty Showcase Theatre, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
The locally-based band plays Carolina beach music and variety of other styles.
Tickets are $15-$30 at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Call 336-622-3844 or visit thelibertyshowcase.com or ericandthechill tones.com.
***
Wayne Taylor’s Great American Country Band will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Liberty Showcase Theatre, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Taylor was the lead vocalist and emcee for the Navy band “Country Current” for more than 21 years. The group played all over the world.
Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen will open the show.
Tickets are $15-$35 at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Call 336-622-3844 or visit thelibertyshowcase.com or waynetaylor productions.com.
***
Two locally based groups, the Eric Gales Band and the Tyler Millard Band, will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
The Eric Gales Band plays blues, soul, funk and rock. The Tyler Millard Band plays blues and folk.
Tickets are $12 in advance at theblindtiger.com or $15 the day of the show.
Visit theblindtiger.com, ericgalesband.com or the tylermillardband.com.
***
Fiddle & Bow will host Jim Lauderdale at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall, 5455 Bethania Road in Winston-Salem.
Lauderdale is a celebrated singer-songwriter. His new album, “From Another World,” is, he says, an antidote to the anger and divisiveness of today’s world.
Tickets are $22 in advance at tinyurl.com/y5rrt8s9 or $25 at the door.
Visit fiddleandbow.org or jimlauderdalemusic.com.
