GREENSBORO — Only 10 days remain in this summer’s 58th annual Eastern Music Festival. But several opportunities remain to hear professional and student musicians in classical concerts.
On Saturday, Concertmaster Jeffrey Multer will solo on Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with the faculty orchestra, led by Gerard Schwarz.
The orchestra also will perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 and composer John Corigliano’s “Stomp” for orchestra.
“’Stomp’ is a hoot,” Schwarz said. “It’s a short work, seven or eight minutes. It gives us chance to do something fun for the audience and to represent one of our great living composers. It’s full of rhythmic energy and fun.”
The 8 p.m. concert will be in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, the festival’s home base during the summer.
Tickets are $40 or $45 for adults, $35 or $40 for seniors and students.
On Sunday, experience what EMF is all about for free.
Its fourth annual open house will be from 1 to 5:45 p.m. at Guilford College.
“When we established EMF’s Open House four years ago, we had no idea that what was at first a free, lighter fare recital would grow into an all-afternoon community event,” Executive Director Chris Williams said.
“Now it is an annual event of fun, creative and classical performances,” Williams said, “and an open invitation to the community to come see and hear all that has been happening here at EMF for the last four weeks.”
Here is the schedule:
- 1 p.m.: Percussion ensemble concert, Dana Auditorium
- 2:15 p.m.: Guitar orchestra recital, Carnegie Room, Hege Library
- 3 p.m.: Pianopalooza, Sternberger Auditorium
- 4:15 p.m.: Conducting scholars showcase, Dana Auditorium
The day will conclude with Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park, with a 6 p.m. free concert on the college’s Founders Lawn.
The Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra will play two 45-minute sets, as part of the free city MUSEP series.
Audiences will have other opportunities to watch students perform.
Young Artist Orchestra concerts will be at 8 p.m. today and Friday in Dana Auditorium.
EMF classical guitar students will perform with professional guitar faculty at 8 p.m. July 24 at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road.
Tickets to the Guitar Summit are $30 for adults, $25 for students and seniors.
For the ninth year, EMF Encircling the City has brought free String Fellows quartet performances for children and families to Greensboro Public Library branches.
Three performances remain in that series. All start at 10:30 a.m.
- July 18: Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, 336-373-7540
- July 22: Central Library, 219 N. Church St., 336-373-2471
- July 23: Vance Chavis Branch, 900 S. Benbow Road, 336-373-5858
The program offers a short concert of major works from classical literature for young music lovers.