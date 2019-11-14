Members of Super Yamba Band moved to New York City five years ago, but they enlisted some folks from back home in Greensboro to help spread the word about their debut album, “Mèdaho,” released in September.
A UNCG professor and some of his students traveled to Virginia in July to film Kaleta and Super Yamba Band at FloydFest, a world music and arts ffestival held near the town of Floyd.
The band’s performance of “Black Man’s Cry,” a song by Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, can be seen on YouTube.
“We’re definitely stoked to have that footage,” said Daniel Yount, drummer and group leader for Super Yamba Band. “The stage looks really good, and we got good sound out of it.”
Kaleta, who fronts the band, grew up in the West African country Benin. He formerly played guitar for Fela and another legendary West African musician, King Sunny Adé. For the past four years, Super Yamba Band has hosted a concert in Manhattan called Felabration, one of several Fela tributes held annually around the world. They used the FloydFest video to promote the Oct. 20 event.
“Any time you cover Fela, you want to really do it right, because the parts are so specific,” Yount said. “The last thing you want to do is turn the beat around or mess up the arrangement in some way. But working with Kaleta, and the fact that he can sing all that stuff so well, gives us the courage to perform some of those songs.”
The video shoot was coordinated by Michael Frierson, a professor in the Department of Media Studies at UNCG. He took three students with him in the summer to FloydFest, where they filmed two full sets of music by Kaleta and Super Yamba Band. This fall, he began teaching a class called Advanced Media Production: Live Music.
“The thing I love about shooting live music is you kind of get in a zone where you feel what’s going to happen next in the song, and you’re trying to figure out how to get to your camera where it needs to be,” Frierson said. “It takes awhile, but I think students begin to realize there is a kind of rationale to what you’re going to do next.”
He has personal connections to the band: His son, Evan, is a percussionist who plays talking drum (tama) and candombe, and his daughter is engaged to Yount. Several members formerly played in the Brand New Life, a group founded in Greensboro. The rest of Super Yamba Band is Eric Burns, guitar; Walter Fancourt, tenor saxophone and keyboards; Sean Smith, trumpet and keyboards; and Prince Amu, bass.
Muhammad Karim of Durham, a senior majoring in media studies at UNCG, was one of the camera operators for the FloydFest video. He also edited together footage from six different cameras to create the final video.
“This class is a great opportunity to get better at recording live music, understanding how musicians are communicating on stage,” Karim said. “There’s actually a good amount of people-watching that goes into this, because you have to anticipate what’s the next move going to be, what’s the next solo going to be.”
To ensure optimal audio quality for the video, the band took its own sound engineer to FloydFest, John Carey of CareySound AVL in Greensboro. Having him along meant the band didn’t have to ask any of the engineers managing live sound to provide recorded audio for use in the video, said Spencer Conover, who manages Kaleta and Super Yamba Band and works as the director of development at the Carolina Theatre.
“It can be a lot to ask on the fly to get sound for video, because it’s a totally different mix and different needs,” Conover said. “Being able to plan that in advance with John was really helpful.”
Frierson and his students shot another video at the N.C. Folk Festival in September, capturing a performance by the New Orleans band Tuba Skinny.
“I think the videos do a good job of capturing what the atmosphere was like and documenting the scene and experience,” Conover said. “For people who weren’t there, it was a good communication of what it was like.”
