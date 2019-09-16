Two of the 10 acts who will take the stage tonight for the finals of “America’s Got Talent” are from Raleigh.
Pint-sized violin phenom Tyler Butler-Figueroa is an 11-year-old student at Walnut Creek Elementary School, and Sgt. Major Christal Sanders Rheams is part of the military quartet Voices of Service is a Raleigh native.
In his on-air audition in June, Tyler blew away the judges with a performance of Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”
Judge Simon Cowell awarded Tyler the Golden Buzzer pass to go straight from first appearance to the live audience-vote shows in the talent competition.
Tyler was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 41/2 years old. He underwent three years of chemotherapy and recently celebrated four years being cancer-free.
Rheams is active duty military and has been a member of the United States Army Band since 1998. She was honored last May at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington. According to her US Army Band bio, she attended the UNC at Chapel Hill and currently attends the University of Maryland.
In the group’s first appearance on the show on Aug. 6, Rheams explained that Voices of Service travels to hospitals to sing for veterans.
“Personally, we all have suffered our share of traumatic experiences,” Rheams said during that show. “You can’t do it alone, and music can help all of us heal. We’re here to spread that message to everybody.”
In the semifinal competition, Tyler made his way to the stage through the audience, surrounded by a group of kids — all cancer survivors — holding up glowing torches.
When Tyler finished, the entire audience — judges included — jumped to their feet and streamers poured from the ceiling. The audience chanted his name. “TY-LER! TY-LER! TY-LER!”
“Your story is unbelievable and we’ve talked about this a lot, but now I want to talk about your musicianship and what a brilliant musician you are, what a great showman you are,” Cowell said.
