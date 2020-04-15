Two News & Record alumni, former columnist Jeri Rowe and photographer Jerry Wolford, teamed up with singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett to make "Relentless Determination: That is Us," a video tribute to those in Greensboro "working to make sure we get through this." You can watch the video here.
