The fictional town of Hawboro, N.C., is more than a setting for Triad Stage’s original plays, it is an ecosystem — an evolving, changing community. As in any community, choosing leaders is an important event.
In “2 Wolves and a Lamb,” his latest original play set in Hawboro, Triad Stage Founding Artistic Director Preston Lane explores what happens when Hawboro residents go to the polls. And in this election, the Triad Stage audience has a say in the outcome.
The interactive play, which is scheduled to open Feb. 2, includes giving audience members a voting device after they have hears from both fictional candidates for mayor. The audience’s vote determines how that night’s show ends.
“All audience members will be asked to be citizens of Hawboro for an evening,” Lane said. At the end of the play’s run, the cumulative vote total will determine the new mayor of Hawboro — and that will carry over in continuity to future plays.
Audience members will have other opportunities to participate. Volunteers will have the chance to come onstage and serve as members of the Hawboro City Council (although Lane stresses that this participation is purely voluntary — no unsuspecting ticket-holder will be put on the spot). At intermission, the lobby will be transformed into a local Hawboro bar.
“From the moment you come in, you are going to have an interactive experience that you are part of this community,” he said.
“2 Wolves and a Lamb” chronicles the campaign between longtime incumbent Mayor Felton Links and his challenger, Mary Rose Crenshaw. A Silicon Valley tech startup wants to build a new facility in Hawboro, bringing jobs and investment to the town still struggling to replace lost textile jobs. Links badly wants to bring the project to town, although Crenshaw is more skeptical. She forms an unlikely alliance with town power broker Eleanor Blessing, who views the project’s out-of-town owners as a threat.
Lane said both sides of the nonpartisan race are credible. The play doesn’t take sides, he said, as much as it asks audiences to examine how they make important decisions like electing new leaders.
“The last thing anyone wants is to have the news repeated to them,” Lane said. “But at the heart of the play are the real ideas of ‘What is our responsibility as citizens?’ and ‘Have those responsibilities been taken away?’ ... We’re not interested in doing a partisan play.”
Lane said the theater is a great forum to discuss these types of important issues and hopes that people will leave “2 Wolves and a Lamb” with something to think about, in addition to being entertained.
“Triad Stage is a place to explore who we are as a community,” he said. “Theaters need to be like a town square. They aren’t a church or a museum.”
