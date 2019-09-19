GREENSBORO — Ask local arts fans about highlights of this 2019-20 season, and they’re sure to mention the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The new, 3,000-seat downtown performing arts center is expected to open its doors in March.
Construction continues on the 111,000-square-foot building with an exterior primarily of limestone, glass and stucco, at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
“This building will be a dynamic, iconic image for our community for 100 years,” said Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex, which will run the Tanger Center.
It will cost $90 million — $85 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs — shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors. No taxpayer money was used on construction, Brown said. The city’s portion will come from a combination of ticket fees, parking revenues and a tax on hotel rooms.
Once it opens, the Tanger Center will present touring Broadway shows, starting with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from May 26 to 31.
Already, Broadway season seat membership sales have surpassed 14,000.
Guilford College will move its Bryan Series of guest speakers there from the coliseum.
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will open at the Tanger Center with six performances for 18,000 third- and fourth-graders, said Lisa Crawford, symphony president and chief executive officer.
“What better way to celebrate the opening than by exposing the future leaders of our community to this incredible game-changing venue for our city,” Crawford said.
The symphony will move its classical Masterworks from Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, and its Pops concerts from Westover Church.
Tanger Center patrons also will be able to attend touring concerts, comedy shows and family entertainment.
This will be the coliseum’s second entertainment venue to debut within the season.
On Sept. 6, the coliseum opened Piedmont Hall, adding to its venues on West Gate City Boulevard.
The club-style, multipurpose venue can hold 2,300 people in its open floor plan. It already has scheduled several concerts, including jam band Umphrey’s McGee tonight, hard rock band Tesla on Sept. 21 and singer/songwriter Elvis Costello on Nov. 2.
“It is that niche space that we need here in Greensboro,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said at Piedmont Hall’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Other organizations will celebrate special occasions.
Community Theatre of Greensboro will mark two milestones this year: its 70 anniversary, and the 25th anniversary of its popular “The Wizard of Oz.”
The Greensboro Oratorio Society had folded after its 65th — and last — performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” in November.
But “Messiah” will return, thanks to the Choral Society of Greensboro. On Nov. 8, the 100-member group sponsored by The Music Center of City Arts will sing “Messiah” at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave.
Find those events and more in our 2019-20 arts and entertainment calendar. Here are some highlights:
Music
Listen for a variety of genres of music coming to local venues this season.
At the Greensboro Coliseum, look for acts including country artists Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, gospel artists John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company, and trap singer Bad Bunny.
Shows at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro will include Adam Ant, Amythyst Kiah, Gordon Lightfoot, Balsam Range and the Chatham County Line.
High Point Theatre will host singers including the Vienna Boys Choir, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet and A.J. Croce.
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will open its classical Masterworks season with “Violin Virtuosos” in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. Music director Dmitry Sitkovetsky will conduct and perform with violin soloists Marjorie Bagley, Makuyo Kamio and Risa Hokamura.
The final concert of its Pops season will feature Broadway and television star Matthew Morrison performing with the orchestra at the Tanger Center.
Theater
Triad Stage will present holiday shows in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem, in addition to five MainStage productions in Greensboro for its 19th season.
“From classic American dramas to a new play that casts the audience as main characters, our 19th season has an abundance of the bold, daring work Triad Stage does best,” producing artistic director Preston Lane said in a news release.
“This is a season of seven distinct and incomparable stories, all connected by their unique ability to grab and hold the attention of the audience,” Lane said. “Above all, this is a season of remarkable characters.”
The region’s largest not-for-profit professional theater produces plays at its Pyrle Theater at 232 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro and the Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem.
In December, it will produce “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” in Greensboro.
For the seventh year, it will present “A Christmas Carol” in the Hanesbrands Theatre. That will be its only play in Winston-Salem this season.
Triad Stage already has launched its season in Greensboro with Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Next, the company will present Bram Stoker’s chilling thriller “Dracula.”
In February, Triad Stage returns to Hawboro for an experiment in democracy with the world premiere of “2 Wolves and a Lamb.”
A timeless love story is reexamined in Kate Hamill’s irreverent adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”
The season will conclude with the soulful musical, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” by Lanie Robinson.
Community Theatre of Greensboro will mark its 70th anniversary this season, as well as present its 25th annual production of the community favorite, “The Wizard of Oz,” at the Carolina Theatre.
Last week, the nonprofit community theater opened its season with “Memphis, The Musical.”
It will follow “Memphis” with “Ghost, The Musical” in October, then “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Steel Magnolias,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Matilda, The Musical” and “Shrek, The Musical” will round out its season.
Dance
The N.C. Dance Festival, a program of the Greensboro-based Dance Project, will gather professional modern dancers and choreographers from across the state to show their talents.
The festival’s 28th season will open Oct. 4 and 5 at the BeBe Theatre in Asheville.
It then will move to Durham on Oct. 18 and 19, with the Third Friday Collaboration with Proxemic Media on Oct. 18 and at The Fruit on Oct. 19.
It will return to Greensboro on Nov. 8 and 9.
The Nov. 8 performance will be at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. It will feature performances by Vania Claiborne of Burlington, Kristin Clotfelter of Durham, Janice Lancaster of Winston-Salem and a film selected by the Greensboro Dance Film Festival.
The Nov. 9 show will move to Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro Cultural Center. It will feature Christine Bowen Stevens and Clarice Young of Greensboro, Kira Blazek-Ziaii of Winston-Salem, Matthew Rock of Southern Pines, and Megan Ross and Megan Yankee of Durham.
Greensboro Ballet will open its season on Oct. 26 with two performances of “Hansel & Gretel.”
For the 39th year, the ballet will present its popular holiday production of “The Nutcracker” at the Carolina Theatre.
It also will reprise its popular “Muttcracker,” at the Van Dyke, with dogs sprinkled throughout the performance.
Visual arts
UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum has opened “Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding.”
Organized by the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, Tenn., it features artworks that Shotz created from paper, clay, copper, bronze, aluminum, steel and thread.
The exhibition runs through Dec. 22.
Opening Sept. 28 at the Weatherspoon: Works by Mary Kelly, Falk Visiting Artist.
On Friday, GreenHill gallery in GreenHill Cultural Center will open “What Remains of the Day: Memories of World War II.” It will run through Nov. 15.
The solo exhibition by Chapel Hill-based artist Gesche Würfel explores the history and memory of World War II and the Holocaust through landscape photography, portraiture, sound and video.
GreenHill’s annual Winter Show displays art and craft from more than 100 artists from across the state. It runs from Dec. 8 through Jan. 17.
Here’s a list by organization of what’s coming up this arts season:
Greensboro College
336-272-7102, Ext. 5242; greensboro.edu
THEATER
Sept. 26-29: “Babes in Hollywood: The Music of Garland and Rooney”
Oct. 17-20: “The Winter’s Tale”
Nov. 7-10: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”
Jan. 9-12: “Tru”
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: “Yankee Tavern”
Feb. 8: “Step on a Crack”
April 16-19: “Runaways”
MUSIC
Oct. 20: Fall Choral Concert
Oct. 22: Fall Woodwind and Brass Ensembles Concert
Nov. 14: Musicians’ Honors Convocation
Dec. 3: Chamber Singers and Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert
Dec. 3: Jazz Ensemble Concert
Dec. 8: 54th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols
Feb. 27: GC Live! Extravaganza
March 26-27: Opera Buffet
April 2: Musicians’ Honors Convocation
April 19: Spring Choral Concert
ART
Oct. 7-Nov. 14: Art Exhibit by James Brooks III: “Brooks Isn’t Done: Retrospectively While Contemporaneous”
Nov. 21-Dec. 6: Fall Student Art Exhibit
Jan. 16-Feb. 21: Art Exhibit by Anna P. Rogers
UNCG
336-334-4392, 336-272-0160; vpa.uncg.edu
THEATER
Sept. 27-29, Oct. 2-5: “Pippin”
Oct. 24-27: “The Wolves”
Nov. 7-10: “The Normal Heart”
Nov. 16-17, Nov. 19-23: “The Witches”
Feb. 14-16, Feb. 19-22: “The Tempest”
March 10-15: “Tales of the Arabian Nights”
March 27-29, April 1-4: “Flyin’ West”
April 17-19, April 22-25: “Urinetown”
MUSIC
Sept. 19: Hope Kohler, Voice and James Douglass, Piano: Faculty and Guest Artist Recital
Sept. 21: Juan Pablo Andrade, Piano: Guest Artist Recital
Sept. 21: Partitathon!: Andrew Willis, fortepiano
Sept. 30: Sinfonia
Oct. 3: Symphonic Band: Justin Worley, Tuba
Oct. 4: Jazz Ensembles I and II
Oct. 8: Wind Ensemble: Abigail Pack, Horn
Oct. 10: Symphony Orchestra: Marjorie Bagley, Violin
Oct. 16: Tim Hudson and John Parker, Trumpets: Alumni and Guest Artist Recital
Oct. 23: Saxophone Studio Recital
Oct. 24: United States Army Band Wind Quintet: Guest Artist Recital
Oct. 31: 2019 Annual Organ “Spooktacular”
Nov. 1: Sarah Frisof, Flute: Guest Artist Recital
Nov. 1: F-Plus, New Music Ensemble: Faculty and Guest Artist Recital
Nov. 3: Collage Chamber Series
Nov. 4: Casella Sinfonietta
Nov. 5: Daniel Ericourt Artist Residency: Craig Sheppard
Nov. 6: Saxophone Studio Recital
Nov. 10: Percussion Ensemble
Nov. 11: Jazz Ensemble II
Nov. 13: Sinfonia
Nov. 14: Ethnic Music Ensembles
Nov. 15: Eric Mandat Portrait Concert: Faculty and Guest Artist Concert
Nov. 19: Saxophone Studio Recital
Nov. 19: Symphonic Band
Nov. 21: Wind Ensemble
Nov. 24: Honors Jazz Band with Jazz Ensemble I
Nov. 25: Symphony Orchestra: Lilla Keith, Soprano; Min Liu, Guest Conductor
Dec. 2: Sam Almaguer, Clarinet: Guest Artist Recital
Dec. 3: Old Time Ensemble
Feb. 18: Symphony Orchestra and Choirs: Annie Jeng, piano
Feb. 21: Wind Ensemble: Steven Stusek, Saxophone
Feb. 24: Symphonic Band
April 21: Symphonic Band: Eric Willie, Timpani
April 23: Wind Ensemble: Erika Boysen, Flute
DANCE
Oct. 25: Prime Movers Concert
Oct. 26: Prime Movers Matinee Concert
Nov. 8: Fall Dances
Nov. 9: Fall Dances Matinee
Nov. 22: BFA Thesis Concert
Nov. 23: BFA Thesis Concert Matinee
ART
Through Sept. 27: Chieko Murasugi: No Thing is Simple
Through Sept. 27: Keith Carter: Fifty Years
Through Sept. 29: Interwoven Natural & Illustory Textiles
Through Oct. 20: Here We Are: Painting & Sculpting the Human Form
Through Dec. 22: Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding
UNIVERSITY CONCERT AND LECTURE SERIES
Sept. 26: Nick Cave
Oct. 1: Anderson & Roe
Feb. 8: Camille A. Brown & Dancers
Feb. 26: Renée Fleming
April 1: Ann Hamilton
April 9: Daveed Diggs
N.C. A&T
336-334-7749, ncataggies.com
THEATER
Oct. 3-6: “Oedipus the Queen”
Dec. 4-8: “The Soul of Christmas: Family Holiday Musical”
Feb. 20-23: “This One Girls Story”
April 16-19: “FORe PLAY?”
ART
Through Sept. 23: “New Acquisitions: Cameron Ross Dedication”
Through Sept. 23: The Student Collection
Oct. 10-28: Alumni and Friends Scholarship Exhibition
Nov. 7-22: Drawing from the Figure
Nov. 7-22: Student Exhibition
Nov. 7-22: Student Curated Exhibition, Art Selected from the University Collection
Jan. 10-24: Nick Greenwood Exhibit, Visiting Artist
Jan. 10-24: Art Work from the Greenwood Workshop
March 5-27: Student Spring Exhibition
March 5-27: Developmental Disabilities Month/Collaboration with the Office of Accessibilities and the UNCG Beyond Academics Program
April 2-11: The Senior Art Exhibition
MUSIC
Nov. 21: University Jazz Ensemble
Dec. 9: University Choir Holiday Concert
April 16: University Jazz Ensemble
April 20: Percussion Ensemble
April 21: Low Brass Ensemble
April 26: University Choir Spring Concert
DANCE
April 5: E. Gwynn Dance Company Presents A Celebration of 35 Years of Dance
Guilford College
336-316-2000, guilford.edu
THEATER
Nov. 15-23: “John” by Annie Baker
April 3-11: “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare
ART
Through Oct. 25: “Being & Becoming: A Photographic Inquiry with Bahá’í Men into Cultures of Peace”
Sep. 20-Dec. 15: “Twelve Places: Redux”
April 17-May 16: 2020 Guilford College Senior Thesis Art Exhibition
BRYAN SERIES
Oct. 2: The Honorable Stephen Breyer
Nov. 12: Doris Kearns Goodwin
March 24: Sally Field
April 23: Colson Whitehead
GTCC
336-334-4822, Ext. 50299 or 55046; gtcc.edu
MUSIC
Sept. 26: Ben Strickland and The Gate City Ramblers
Oct. 24: The Culture Pushers Collective
Dec. 3: Electronic Music Showcase
Dec. 6: Music Ensemble
High Point University
800-345-6993, highpoint.edu
MUSIC
Oct. 4: Wind Ensemble Concert
Oct. 6: Movie Music Extravaganza
Oct. 7: Michael Davidson Concert
Oct. 29: Jazz Ensemble Concert
Nov. 1: Percussion Ensemble Concert
Nov. 3: Aleks Romano and Kevin Miller
Nov. 7: Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert
Nov. 17: Chamber Music Series’ Annual Holiday Concert
Nov. 22: Wind Ensemble
Nov. 25: Community Orchestra Concert
Dec. 1: North Carolina Symphony: Holiday Pops Concert
Dec. 3: Choral Concert
Dec. 4: Lessons and Carols
THEATER
Oct. 3-9: “These Shining Lives”
Oct. 26: Reading of “Photograph 51”
Oct. 3-9: “These Shining Lives”
Nov. 14-17: “Bright Star: The Broadway Musical”
April 2-5: “Godspell”
DANCE
Oct. 25-27: Fall Dance Concert
April 16-18: Spring Dance Concert
ART
Oct. 3: An Exhibit by Jonathan Brilliant
Elon University
336-278-5650, elon.edu
MUSIC
Sept. 27: Department of Music Faculty Concert
Oct. 7: Nobuntu
Nov. 6: Elon University Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert
Nov. 8: Techtronica Fall Concert
Nov. 12: Elon University Chorale Fall Concert
Nov. 16: Elon University Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert
Nov. 19: Elon Orchestra Fall Concert
Nov. 22: Elon Electric Ensemble: Fall Songwriter Showcase
Dec. 3: A Celebration of Light
Dec. 4: Elon Music Ambassadors, “American Road Trip: Coast to Coast”
Dec. 5: èlan, “Gershwin and Friends”
Feb. 19: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
THEATER
Sept. 20-21: “Collage”
Oct. 3-9: “Clown Bar”
Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Nov. 7-9: “Damn Yankees”
Jan. 18-22, Feb. 4-8: “The Wolves”
DANCE
Sept. 27-28: Dancing in the Landscape: “Falling Into Place”
Nov. 14-17: Fall Dance Concert
ART
Oct. 7: Biennial Studio Art Faculty Exhibition opening reception
Nov. 7: Student Juried Art Exhibition opening reception
Triad Pride Performing Arts
336-589-6267, triadprideperformingarts.org
THEATER
Sept. 28: Cabaret Show Fundraiser
Dec. 5-8: Truman Capote’s “Holiday Memories”
Spring 2020 (dates TBD): “The Cake”
Spring 2020 (dates TBD): “It Shoulda Been You”
MUSIC
Oct. 5: Out at the Movies
Oct. 5: Alamance Pride
Oct. 19: Winston Salem Pride
Nov. 16: Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run & AIDS Walk
Dec. 7-8, 14-15: “Queerly Joyful” Holiday Concert
June 6-7: Spring Concert, Greensboro
Community Theatre of Greensboro
336-333-7469, ctgso.org
MAINSTAGE
Through Sept. 22: “Memphis”
Oct. 11-20: “Ghost: The Musical”
Nov. 15-24: “The Wizard of Oz”
Jan. 17-26: “Steel Magnolias”
March 13-22: “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder”
April 17-26: “Matilda: The Musical”
June 19-28: “Shrek: The Musical”
YOUTH THEATER
Dec. 7-15: “A Seussified Christmas Carol”
Feb. 14-23: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”
May 8-17: “Footlose Jr.”
The Dance Project/N.C. Dance Festival
336-373-2727, danceproject.org
Nov. 8: GreenHill Gallery featuring Vania Claiborne, Kristin Clotfelter and Janice Lancaster.
Nov. 9: The Van Dyke Performance Space featuring Kira Blazek-Ziaii, Matthew Rock, Megan Ross, Christine Bowen Stevens, Megan Yankee, and Clarice Young.
The Drama Center of City Arts
336-373-2728, thedramacenter.com
Oct. 24-27: “Stage Fright: Short Plays”
Oct. 25-27: “The Princess and the Goblin”
Nov. 21-24: “Twelfth Night”
Jan. 16-19: “Bags of Skins”
Feb. 1-2: “Short Tales for Children”
March 13-15: “Rainbow Fish: The Musical”
March 26-29: “Evening of Short Plays #39”
April 2-5: “The Vagina Monologues”
April 23-26: “Hallejulah Girls”
May 7-10: “Acting Can Be Murder”
July 16-19: “The Sound of Music”
July 23-26: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged”
Carolina Theatre
336-333-2605, carolinatheatre.com
Sept. 21: Nephew Tommy and Friends Comedy Explosion
Sept. 25: Adam Ant: Friend or Foe
Sept. 27: Jon Shain
Sept. 29: The Best of The Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra
Oct. 2: “Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid”
Oct. 6: Amythyst Kiah
Oct. 10: Elon Law’s Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series: Preet Bharara
Oct. 11: Heather Mae
Oct. 11: Piedmont Land Conservancy Land Jam 2019: Balsam Range
Oct. 16: Ernest Turner Trio
Oct. 17: An Evening with David Sedaris
Oct. 18: The Earls of Leicester
Oct. 18: Grant Maloy Smith
Oct. 19: The Wood Brothers
Oct. 20: Alash Tuvan throat singers
Oct. 24: “Whose Live Anyway?”
Nov. 2: An Evening with Paula Poundstone
Nov. 7: Gordon Lightfoot
Nov. 15: Lula Wiles
Nov. 29: Seth Walker
Nov. 30: A Motown Christmas
Dec. 6: The Cageless Birds: A Carolina Worship Night
Dec. 7: “The Gathering”
Dec. 8: Piedmont Jazz Orchestra Sixth Annual Holiday Concert
Feb. 20: The Allman Betts Band
Greensboro Symphony
336-335-5456, Ext. 224; greensborosymphony.org
MASTERWORKS
Sept. 19, 21: Violin Virtuosos
Oct. 17, 19: Vivaldi, Bach, & Co.
Nov. 21, 23: Italian Inspirations
Feb. 20, 22: Farewell Symphony
March 28: Ode to Joy
May 9: Maestros and Mendelssohn
CHAMBER SERIES
Sept. 20: Violin Virtuosos
Oct. 18: Julia Zilberquit
Nov. 22: Xavier Foley
Feb. 21: Artyom Dervoed
May 11: Season Finale Featuring Dmitry Sitkovetsky.
POP SERIES
Nov. 16: Frank & Ella
Dec. 31: Broadway & Beyond with Ben Crawford
Feb. 14: The Paul Simon Songbook
April 18: An Evening with Matthew Morrison
Choral Society of Greensboro
336-373-2547, csogso.com
Nov. 8: “Messiah”
Greensboro Opera
336-272-0160; greensboroopera.org
Nov. 15, 17: “Pagliacci”
Triad Stage
336-272-0160, triadstage.org
GREENSBORO
Through Sept. 29: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”
Oct. 20-Nov. 10: “Dracula”
Dec. 1-22: “It’s A Wonderful Life”
Feb. 2-23: “2 Wolves and a Lamb”
March 22-April 20: “Pride & Prejudice”
May 3-24: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”
WINSTON-SALEM
Nov. 29-Dec. 24: “A Christmas Carol”
Greensboro Coliseum
336-373-7400, greensborocoliseum.com
CONCERTS
Sept. 26: Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche’ Tour
Sept. 28-29: Paw Patrol Live!
Oct. 1: Tyler, The Creator
Oct. 19: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show
Oct. 20: Maná
Oct. 26: Logic
Oct. 27: John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company
Nov. 2: Bad Bunny
Nov. 15: Casting Crowns: Hillsong Worship
Nov. 16: Banda MS
Nov. 22: Five Finger Death Punch
Nov. 23: Miranda Lambert
Nov. 29: Hip Hop and R&B Novemberfest
Dec. 4-8: Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures
Dec. 11: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 31: The Avett Brothers
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Jurassic World: Live Tour
Feb. 13: Brantley Gilbert
PIEDMONT HALL
Sept. 19: Umphrey’s McGee
Sept. 21: Tesla
Sept. 28: Mother’s House of Horror
Oct. 12: Black Label Society
Oct. 17: Chase Rice
Oct. 25: SWV
Oct. 26: PJ Morton
Nov. 2: Elvis Costello & The Imposters
ODEON THEATRE
Sept. 26-29: Lewis and Tolkien, Of Wardrobes and Rings
Dec. 5-8: Sister’s Christmas Catechism
Jan. 16-18: Robert Dubac’s The Book of Mormon
April 16-19: Assisted Living: The Musical
Music for a Great Space
336-638-7624, musicforagreatspace.org
Oct. 11: Jason Vieaux
Nov. 9: Kaia String Quartet
Jan. 17: Gordon Turk, Organ
Feb. 7: Mannasse Nakamatsu Duo
March 20: Edie Johnson, Organ
April 17: ZOFO Piano Duo
Barn Dinner Theatre
336-292-2211, barndinner.com
Through Sept. 21: “A Red Plaid Shirt”
Sept. 26-28: “Ms. Mary & The Boys”
Oct. 5-26: “Sing Hallejulah!”
Nov. 9-Dec. 3, Dec. 14-22: “The Black Nativity”
Feb. 1-23: “Mahalia”
March 7-28: “9 to 5”
April 4-25: “Beehive”
May 1-10: “Motherhood”
May 15-June 6: “Elvis Has Left the Building”
June 15-July 5: “After Midnight”
Opus Concert
336-373-2549, city-arts.org
Nov. 8: Choral Society of Greensboro
Nov. 13: Greensboro Percussion Ensemble
Nov. 15: Philharmonica of Greensboro
Nov. 16: Greensboro Concert Band
Dec. 1: Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble
Feb. 16: Greensboro Big Band
March 1: Philharmonica of Greensboro: Pillow Pops
March 21: Greensboro Concert Band
April 24: Greensboro Tarheel Chorus
April 26: Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble
May 1: Choral Society of Greensboro
May 3: Greensboro Brass Ensemble and Greensboro Trombone Ensemble
May 8: Philharmonica of Greensboro
May 13: Greensboro Percussion Ensemble
May 15: Greensboro Concert Band
Greensboro Ballet
336-333-7480, greensboroballet.org
Oct. 26: “Hansel & Gretel”
Dec. 14-15, 21-22: “The Nutcracker”
Dec. 20: “Muttcracker”
Dec. 14-15: “Tea with Clara”
March 28-29: “Cinderella”
High Point Theatre
336-883-3401, highpointtheatre.com
Sept. 22: Andes Manta: Music & Culture of the Andes
Oct. 3-6: “Mamma Mia!”
Oct. 10: Good Humor Men
Nov. 1: Lee Rocker: The Stray Cat
Nov. 3: Vienna Boys Choir
Nov. 7: Joshua Kane: Gothic at Midnight
Nov. 12: U.S. Army Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus
Nov. 22: Jeff Allen: The America I Grew Up In Tour
Nov. 23: Lee Ritenour
Nov. 24: Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry
Dec. 12-15: “A Christmas Carol”
Dec. 19-22: High Point Ballet: The Nutcracker
Jan. 17: “Who Hijacked My Fairytale?” Starring Kelly Swanson
Jan. 26: “Anything Can Talk!” Starring David Pendleton
Feb. 4: We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Featuring Damien Sneed
Feb. 14: Steve Dorff: I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney
Feb. 15: Barbra Lica Quartet
Feb. 20: NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players: I’ve Got A Little Twist
Feb. 21: Brubeck Brothers Quartet
Feb. 27-March 1: “Cabaret”
March 12: Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles
March 17: Angelina Ballerina: The Musical
March 20: Sons of Mystro
March 21: Croce Plays Croce
March 31: An Evening with Bollywood Boulevard
April 4: Jump, Jive & Wail featuring The Jive Aces
May 1: An Evening with Jen Kober
May 3: Raleigh Ringers
May 7-10: “Matilda: The Musical”
High Point Community Concert Association
336-886-8100, highpointconcerts.org
Sept. 22: Andres Manta
Nov. 3: Vienna Boys Choir
Feb. 20: NY Gilbert Players: “I’ve Got A Little Twist”
May 3: Raleigh Ringers
High Point Ballet
336-887-4472, highpointballet.org
Dec. 20-22: “Nutcracker”
High Point Community Theatre
336-382-2542, hpct.net
Oct. 3-6: “Mamma Mia!”
Dec. 12-15: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”
Feb. 27-March 1: “Cabaret”
May 7-10: “Matilda: The Musical”
Bel Canto Company
336-333-2220, belcantocompany.com
Oct. 12, 14: Joyful Noise
Dec. 7: Candle, Star, Joyous Light
Weatherspoon Art Museum
336-334-5770, weatherspoon.uncg.edu
Through Dec. 22: Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding
Sept. 28-Dec. 8: Mary Kelly: Selected Works
Oct. 12-Jan. 5: Shahzia Sikander: Disruption As Rapture
Nov. 2-Feb. 23: Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar
GreenHill
336-333-7460, greenhillnc.org
Sept. 20-Nov. 15: Gesche Würfel, What Remains of the Day: Memories of World War II
Dec. 8-Jan. 17: Winter Show
Feb.7-April 11: North Carolina Women Abstract Painters
May 1-July 11: Presence: A Figurative Art Survey
The Artery Gallery
336-274-9814, thearterygallery.com
Through Sept. 30: Gene Kronberg: Diverse Works: Digitals, Drawings, and Paintings
Oct. 10-31: Yoko Yoshimatsu Paintings
Nov.7-Dec. 24: Betsey Bevan Paintings
Jan. 2-27: The Artwork of Marilynn Barr
Jan. 30-Feb. 28: The Menagerie Artists of the Artery Gallery
March 5-30: Raman Bhardwaj Paintings
April 2-28: Agnes Preston-Brame Paintings
June 4-27: Bill Crowder Paintings
July 2-30: Diane Shur: Student Group
Center for Visual Arts
336-333-7475, greensboroart.org
September: Maggie Fickett Retrospective
October: Photo Biennial
November: Casa Azul’s Ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)
December: Second Annual Invitational Show and Sale
Shared Radiance
336-601-1768, sharedradiance.org
Oct. 2-6, 10-13: “Twelfth Night”
Feb. 7-8: “LoveShine”
May 28-31, June 4-7: “Merry Wives of Windsor”
July: “Serial Killer’s Daughter”
Steven Tanger Center
336-373-7575, tangercenter.com
March 24: Sally Field
March 28: Greensboro Symphony Concert: Ode to Joy
April 18: Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony Pops
April 23: Colson Whitehead
April 29: The Bachelor Live on Stage
May 9: Greensboro Symphony Concert: Maestros and Mendelssohn
May 26-31: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
June 2: My Little Pony Live
Theatre Guild of Rockingham County
336-627-0228, tgrc-nc.com
Oct. 18-20: “Annie”
Dec. 5-8: “Beautiful Star”
Dec. 14: Community Christmas Celebration
Feb. 20-23: “Frozen Jr.”
March 26-29: “Steel Magnolias”
April 25: “Broadway and Beyond”
June 12-14, 19-21: “Mamma Mia”
Piedmont Opera
336-725-7101, piedmontopera.org
Oct. 12: “Turandot”
Oct. 26: “Manon”
Oct. 18, 20, 22: “Donizetti’s Mary, Queen of Scots”
Nov. 9: “Madama Butterfly”
Oct. 23: “Akhnaten”
Jan. 11: “Wozzeck”
Feb. 1: “Porgy and Bess”
Feb. 29: “Agrippina”
March 14: “Der Fliegende Holländer”
March 20, 22, 24: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I”
April 11: “Tosca”
May 9: “Maria Stuarda”
Piedmont Wind Symphony
336-722-9328, piedmontwindsymphony.com
Sept. 27: Along the Silk Road
Nov. 8: Chaplin Meets Sousa
March 28: The Road to Freedom
May 29: Surprise Celebrity Concert
Winston-Salem Symphony
336-464-0145, wssymphony.org
CLASSICS AND KICKED-BACK CLASSICS
Oct. 27, 29: The Rite of Spring
Nov. 17, 19: Rachmaninoff’s First Piano Concerto
Jan. 11-12: Bèla Fleck
March 8, 10: Sibelius Violin Concerto
April 5, 7: Beethoven Celebration
May 3, 5: Wagner’s Ring
PLUGGED-IN POPS
Oct. 19: Indigo Girls
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: A Carolina Christmas: The Gathering
Feb. 15-16: John Williams: Star Wars & Beyond
April 18: Free Fallin’
DISCOVERY CONCERTS FOR KIDS
April 19: Musical Explorers
SPECIAL CONCERTS
Nov. 2: Hiss Golden Messenger
Nov. 3: Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil
Dec. 17: Handel’s Messiah
Dec. 20: Fox 8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
800-838-3006, wstheatrealliance.org
Sept. 13-15, 19-22: “The Legend of Georgia McBride”
Oct. 11-13, 16-20: “The Rocky Horror Show”
Oct. 30-Nov. 1: “Panic”
Nov. 15-17, 20-24: “Tommy”
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
336-725-4001, thelittletheatreofws.org
Sept. 20-22, 26-29, Oct. 3-6: “Matilda: The Musical”
Oct. 11-12: “In Love with the Arrow Collar Man”
Oct. 18-20, 24-27: “Wait Until Dark”
Dec. 6-8, 11-15, 22: “An Old Salem Christmas Carol”
Jan. 17-19, 23-26: Science Fiction Double Feature: The Plays of Ray Bradbury
Feb. 7-9, 12-16: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
March 20-22: “The Normal Heart”
April 17-19, 23-26, 30, May 3: “Guys and Dolls”
June 12-14, 18-21: “Out of Order”
Kernersville Little Theatre
336-993-6556, kltheatre.com
Sept. 13-22: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Nov. 15-24: “Treasure Island”
Feb. 28-March 8: “Blithe Spirit”
June 18-28: “Bright Star”
