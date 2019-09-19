GREENSBORO — Ask local arts fans about highlights of this 2019-20 season, and they’re sure to mention the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The new, 3,000-seat downtown performing arts center is expected to open its doors in March.

Construction continues on the 111,000-square-foot building with an exterior primarily of limestone, glass and stucco, at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.

“This building will be a dynamic, iconic image for our community for 100 years,” said Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex, which will run the Tanger Center.

It will cost $90 million — $85 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs — shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors. No taxpayer money was used on construction, Brown said. The city’s portion will come from a combination of ticket fees, parking revenues and a tax on hotel rooms.

Once it opens, the Tanger Center will present touring Broadway shows, starting with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from May 26 to 31.

Already, Broadway season seat membership sales have surpassed 14,000.

Guilford College will move its Bryan Series of guest speakers there from the coliseum.

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will open at the Tanger Center with six performances for 18,000 third- and fourth-graders, said Lisa Crawford, symphony president and chief executive officer.

“What better way to celebrate the opening than by exposing the future leaders of our community to this incredible game-changing venue for our city,” Crawford said.

The symphony will move its classical Masterworks from Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, and its Pops concerts from Westover Church.

Tanger Center patrons also will be able to attend touring concerts, comedy shows and family entertainment.

This will be the coliseum’s second entertainment venue to debut within the season.

On Sept. 6, the coliseum opened Piedmont Hall, adding to its venues on West Gate City Boulevard.

The club-style, multipurpose venue can hold 2,300 people in its open floor plan. It already has scheduled several concerts, including jam band Umphrey’s McGee tonight, hard rock band Tesla on Sept. 21 and singer/songwriter Elvis Costello on Nov. 2.

“It is that niche space that we need here in Greensboro,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said at Piedmont Hall’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Other organizations will celebrate special occasions.

Community Theatre of Greensboro will mark two milestones this year: its 70 anniversary, and the 25th anniversary of its popular “The Wizard of Oz.”

The Greensboro Oratorio Society had folded after its 65th — and last — performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” in November.

But “Messiah” will return, thanks to the Choral Society of Greensboro. On Nov. 8, the 100-member group sponsored by The Music Center of City Arts will sing “Messiah” at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave.

Find those events and more in our 2019-20 arts and entertainment calendar. Here are some highlights:

Music

Listen for a variety of genres of music coming to local venues this season.

At the Greensboro Coliseum, look for acts including country artists Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, gospel artists John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company, and trap singer Bad Bunny.

Shows at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro will include Adam Ant, Amythyst Kiah, Gordon Lightfoot, Balsam Range and the Chatham County Line.

High Point Theatre will host singers including the Vienna Boys Choir, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet and A.J. Croce.

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will open its classical Masterworks season with “Violin Virtuosos” in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. Music director Dmitry Sitkovetsky will conduct and perform with violin soloists Marjorie Bagley, Makuyo Kamio and Risa Hokamura.

The final concert of its Pops season will feature Broadway and television star Matthew Morrison performing with the orchestra at the Tanger Center.

Theater

Triad Stage will present holiday shows in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem, in addition to five MainStage productions in Greensboro for its 19th season.

“From classic American dramas to a new play that casts the audience as main characters, our 19th season has an abundance of the bold, daring work Triad Stage does best,” producing artistic director Preston Lane said in a news release.

“This is a season of seven distinct and incomparable stories, all connected by their unique ability to grab and hold the attention of the audience,” Lane said. “Above all, this is a season of remarkable characters.”

The region’s largest not-for-profit professional theater produces plays at its Pyrle Theater at 232 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro and the Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem.

In December, it will produce “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” in Greensboro.

For the seventh year, it will present “A Christmas Carol” in the Hanesbrands Theatre. That will be its only play in Winston-Salem this season.

Triad Stage already has launched its season in Greensboro with Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Next, the company will present Bram Stoker’s chilling thriller “Dracula.”

In February, Triad Stage returns to Hawboro for an experiment in democracy with the world premiere of “2 Wolves and a Lamb.”

A timeless love story is reexamined in Kate Hamill’s irreverent adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

The season will conclude with the soulful musical, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” by Lanie Robinson.

Community Theatre of Greensboro will mark its 70th anniversary this season, as well as present its 25th annual production of the community favorite, “The Wizard of Oz,” at the Carolina Theatre.

Last week, the nonprofit community theater opened its season with “Memphis, The Musical.”

It will follow “Memphis” with “Ghost, The Musical” in October, then “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Steel Magnolias,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Matilda, The Musical” and “Shrek, The Musical” will round out its season.

Dance

The N.C. Dance Festival, a program of the Greensboro-based Dance Project, will gather professional modern dancers and choreographers from across the state to show their talents.

The festival’s 28th season will open Oct. 4 and 5 at the BeBe Theatre in Asheville.

It then will move to Durham on Oct. 18 and 19, with the Third Friday Collaboration with Proxemic Media on Oct. 18 and at The Fruit on Oct. 19.

It will return to Greensboro on Nov. 8 and 9.

The Nov. 8 performance will be at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. It will feature performances by Vania Claiborne of Burlington, Kristin Clotfelter of Durham, Janice Lancaster of Winston-Salem and a film selected by the Greensboro Dance Film Festival.

The Nov. 9 show will move to Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro Cultural Center. It will feature Christine Bowen Stevens and Clarice Young of Greensboro, Kira Blazek-Ziaii of Winston-Salem, Matthew Rock of Southern Pines, and Megan Ross and Megan Yankee of Durham.

Greensboro Ballet will open its season on Oct. 26 with two performances of “Hansel & Gretel.”

For the 39th year, the ballet will present its popular holiday production of “The Nutcracker” at the Carolina Theatre.

It also will reprise its popular “Muttcracker,” at the Van Dyke, with dogs sprinkled throughout the performance.

Visual arts

UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum has opened “Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding.”

Organized by the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, Tenn., it features artworks that Shotz created from paper, clay, copper, bronze, aluminum, steel and thread.

The exhibition runs through Dec. 22.

Opening Sept. 28 at the Weatherspoon: Works by Mary Kelly, Falk Visiting Artist.

On Friday, GreenHill gallery in GreenHill Cultural Center will open “What Remains of the Day: Memories of World War II.” It will run through Nov. 15.

The solo exhibition by Chapel Hill-based artist Gesche Würfel explores the history and memory of World War II and the Holocaust through landscape photography, portraiture, sound and video.

GreenHill’s annual Winter Show displays art and craft from more than 100 artists from across the state. It runs from Dec. 8 through Jan. 17.

Here’s a list by organization of what’s coming up this arts season:

Greensboro College

336-272-7102, Ext. 5242; greensboro.edu

THEATER

Sept. 26-29: “Babes in Hollywood: The Music of Garland and Rooney”

Oct. 17-20: “The Winter’s Tale”

Nov. 7-10: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”

Jan. 9-12: “Tru”

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: “Yankee Tavern”

Feb. 8: “Step on a Crack”

April 16-19: “Runaways”

MUSIC

Oct. 20: Fall Choral Concert

Oct. 22: Fall Woodwind and Brass Ensembles Concert

Nov. 14: Musicians’ Honors Convocation

Dec. 3: Chamber Singers and Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert

Dec. 3: Jazz Ensemble Concert

Dec. 8: 54th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols

Feb. 27: GC Live! Extravaganza

March 26-27: Opera Buffet

April 2: Musicians’ Honors Convocation

April 19: Spring Choral Concert

ART

Oct. 7-Nov. 14: Art Exhibit by James Brooks III: “Brooks Isn’t Done: Retrospectively While Contemporaneous”

Nov. 21-Dec. 6: Fall Student Art Exhibit

Jan. 16-Feb. 21: Art Exhibit by Anna P. Rogers

UNCG

336-334-4392, 336-272-0160; vpa.uncg.edu

THEATER

Sept. 27-29, Oct. 2-5: “Pippin”

Oct. 24-27: “The Wolves”

Nov. 7-10: “The Normal Heart”

Nov. 16-17, Nov. 19-23: “The Witches”

Feb. 14-16, Feb. 19-22: “The Tempest”

March 10-15: “Tales of the Arabian Nights”

March 27-29, April 1-4: “Flyin’ West”

April 17-19, April 22-25: “Urinetown”

MUSIC

Sept. 19: Hope Kohler, Voice and James Douglass, Piano: Faculty and Guest Artist Recital

Sept. 21: Juan Pablo Andrade, Piano: Guest Artist Recital

Sept. 21: Partitathon!: Andrew Willis, fortepiano

Sept. 30: Sinfonia

Oct. 3: Symphonic Band: Justin Worley, Tuba

Oct. 4: Jazz Ensembles I and II

Oct. 8: Wind Ensemble: Abigail Pack, Horn

Oct. 10: Symphony Orchestra: Marjorie Bagley, Violin

Oct. 16: Tim Hudson and John Parker, Trumpets: Alumni and Guest Artist Recital

Oct. 23: Saxophone Studio Recital

Oct. 24: United States Army Band Wind Quintet: Guest Artist Recital

Oct. 31: 2019 Annual Organ “Spooktacular”

Nov. 1: Sarah Frisof, Flute: Guest Artist Recital

Nov. 1: F-Plus, New Music Ensemble: Faculty and Guest Artist Recital

Nov. 3: Collage Chamber Series

Nov. 4: Casella Sinfonietta

Nov. 5: Daniel Ericourt Artist Residency: Craig Sheppard

Nov. 6: Saxophone Studio Recital

Nov. 10: Percussion Ensemble

Nov. 11: Jazz Ensemble II

Nov. 13: Sinfonia

Nov. 14: Ethnic Music Ensembles

Nov. 15: Eric Mandat Portrait Concert: Faculty and Guest Artist Concert

Nov. 19: Saxophone Studio Recital

Nov. 19: Symphonic Band

Nov. 21: Wind Ensemble

Nov. 24: Honors Jazz Band with Jazz Ensemble I

Nov. 25: Symphony Orchestra: Lilla Keith, Soprano; Min Liu, Guest Conductor

Dec. 2: Sam Almaguer, Clarinet: Guest Artist Recital

Dec. 3: Old Time Ensemble

Feb. 18: Symphony Orchestra and Choirs: Annie Jeng, piano

Feb. 21: Wind Ensemble: Steven Stusek, Saxophone

Feb. 24: Symphonic Band

April 21: Symphonic Band: Eric Willie, Timpani

April 23: Wind Ensemble: Erika Boysen, Flute

DANCE

Oct. 25: Prime Movers Concert

Oct. 26: Prime Movers Matinee Concert

Nov. 8: Fall Dances

Nov. 9: Fall Dances Matinee

Nov. 22: BFA Thesis Concert

Nov. 23: BFA Thesis Concert Matinee

ART

Through Sept. 27: Chieko Murasugi: No Thing is Simple

Through Sept. 27: Keith Carter: Fifty Years

Through Sept. 29: Interwoven Natural & Illustory Textiles

Through Oct. 20: Here We Are: Painting & Sculpting the Human Form

Through Dec. 22: Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding

UNIVERSITY CONCERT AND LECTURE SERIES

Sept. 26: Nick Cave

Oct. 1: Anderson & Roe

Feb. 8: Camille A. Brown & Dancers

Feb. 26: Renée Fleming

April 1: Ann Hamilton

April 9: Daveed Diggs

N.C. A&T

336-334-7749, ncataggies.com

THEATER

Oct. 3-6: “Oedipus the Queen”

Dec. 4-8: “The Soul of Christmas: Family Holiday Musical”

Feb. 20-23: “This One Girls Story”

April 16-19: “FORe PLAY?”

ART

Through Sept. 23: “New Acquisitions: Cameron Ross Dedication”

Through Sept. 23: The Student Collection

Oct. 10-28: Alumni and Friends Scholarship Exhibition

Nov. 7-22: Drawing from the Figure

Nov. 7-22: Student Exhibition

Nov. 7-22: Student Curated Exhibition, Art Selected from the University Collection

Jan. 10-24: Nick Greenwood Exhibit, Visiting Artist

Jan. 10-24: Art Work from the Greenwood Workshop

March 5-27: Student Spring Exhibition

March 5-27: Developmental Disabilities Month/Collaboration with the Office of Accessibilities and the UNCG Beyond Academics Program

April 2-11: The Senior Art Exhibition

MUSIC

Nov. 21: University Jazz Ensemble

Dec. 9: University Choir Holiday Concert

April 16: University Jazz Ensemble

April 20: Percussion Ensemble

April 21: Low Brass Ensemble

April 26: University Choir Spring Concert

DANCE

April 5: E. Gwynn Dance Company Presents A Celebration of 35 Years of Dance

Guilford College

336-316-2000, guilford.edu

THEATER

Nov. 15-23: “John” by Annie Baker

April 3-11: “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare

ART

Through Oct. 25: “Being & Becoming: A Photographic Inquiry with Bahá’í Men into Cultures of Peace”

Sep. 20-Dec. 15: “Twelve Places: Redux”

April 17-May 16: 2020 Guilford College Senior Thesis Art Exhibition

BRYAN SERIES

Oct. 2: The Honorable Stephen Breyer

Nov. 12: Doris Kearns Goodwin

March 24: Sally Field

April 23: Colson Whitehead

GTCC

336-334-4822, Ext. 50299 or 55046; gtcc.edu

MUSIC

Sept. 26: Ben Strickland and The Gate City Ramblers

Oct. 24: The Culture Pushers Collective

Dec. 3: Electronic Music Showcase

Dec. 6: Music Ensemble

High Point University

800-345-6993, highpoint.edu

MUSIC

Oct. 4: Wind Ensemble Concert

Oct. 6: Movie Music Extravaganza

Oct. 7: Michael Davidson Concert

Oct. 29: Jazz Ensemble Concert

Nov. 1: Percussion Ensemble Concert

Nov. 3: Aleks Romano and Kevin Miller

Nov. 7: Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert

Nov. 17: Chamber Music Series’ Annual Holiday Concert

Nov. 22: Wind Ensemble

Nov. 25: Community Orchestra Concert

Dec. 1: North Carolina Symphony: Holiday Pops Concert

Dec. 3: Choral Concert

Dec. 4: Lessons and Carols

THEATER

Oct. 3-9: “These Shining Lives”

Oct. 26: Reading of “Photograph 51”

Oct. 3-9: “These Shining Lives”

Nov. 14-17: “Bright Star: The Broadway Musical”

April 2-5: “Godspell”

DANCE

Oct. 25-27: Fall Dance Concert

April 16-18: Spring Dance Concert

ART

Oct. 3: An Exhibit by Jonathan Brilliant

Elon University

336-278-5650, elon.edu

MUSIC

Sept. 27: Department of Music Faculty Concert

Oct. 7: Nobuntu

Nov. 6: Elon University Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert

Nov. 8: Techtronica Fall Concert

Nov. 12: Elon University Chorale Fall Concert

Nov. 16: Elon University Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert

Nov. 19: Elon Orchestra Fall Concert

Nov. 22: Elon Electric Ensemble: Fall Songwriter Showcase

Dec. 3: A Celebration of Light

Dec. 4: Elon Music Ambassadors, “American Road Trip: Coast to Coast”

Dec. 5: èlan, “Gershwin and Friends”

Feb. 19: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

THEATER

Sept. 20-21: “Collage”

Oct. 3-9: “Clown Bar”

Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Nov. 7-9: “Damn Yankees”

Jan. 18-22, Feb. 4-8: “The Wolves”

DANCE

Sept. 27-28: Dancing in the Landscape: “Falling Into Place”

Nov. 14-17: Fall Dance Concert

ART

Oct. 7: Biennial Studio Art Faculty Exhibition opening reception

Nov. 7: Student Juried Art Exhibition opening reception

Triad Pride Performing Arts

336-589-6267, triadprideperformingarts.org

THEATER

Sept. 28: Cabaret Show Fundraiser

Dec. 5-8: Truman Capote’s “Holiday Memories”

Spring 2020 (dates TBD): “The Cake”

Spring 2020 (dates TBD): “It Shoulda Been You”

MUSIC

Oct. 5: Out at the Movies

Oct. 5: Alamance Pride

Oct. 19: Winston Salem Pride

Nov. 16: Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run & AIDS Walk

Dec. 7-8, 14-15: “Queerly Joyful” Holiday Concert

June 6-7: Spring Concert, Greensboro

Community Theatre of Greensboro

336-333-7469, ctgso.org

MAINSTAGE

Through Sept. 22: “Memphis”

Oct. 11-20: “Ghost: The Musical”

Nov. 15-24: “The Wizard of Oz”

Jan. 17-26: “Steel Magnolias”

March 13-22: “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder”

April 17-26: “Matilda: The Musical”

June 19-28: “Shrek: The Musical”

YOUTH THEATER

Dec. 7-15: “A Seussified Christmas Carol”

Feb. 14-23: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

May 8-17: “Footlose Jr.”

The Dance Project/N.C. Dance Festival

336-373-2727, danceproject.org

Nov. 8: GreenHill Gallery featuring Vania Claiborne, Kristin Clotfelter and Janice Lancaster.

Nov. 9: The Van Dyke Performance Space featuring Kira Blazek-Ziaii, Matthew Rock, Megan Ross, Christine Bowen Stevens, Megan Yankee, and Clarice Young.

The Drama Center of City Arts

336-373-2728, thedramacenter.com

Oct. 24-27: “Stage Fright: Short Plays”

Oct. 25-27: “The Princess and the Goblin”

Nov. 21-24: “Twelfth Night”

Jan. 16-19: “Bags of Skins”

Feb. 1-2: “Short Tales for Children”

March 13-15: “Rainbow Fish: The Musical”

March 26-29: “Evening of Short Plays #39”

April 2-5: “The Vagina Monologues”

April 23-26: “Hallejulah Girls”

May 7-10: “Acting Can Be Murder”

July 16-19: “The Sound of Music”

July 23-26: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged”

Carolina Theatre

336-333-2605, carolinatheatre.com

Sept. 21: Nephew Tommy and Friends Comedy Explosion

Sept. 25: Adam Ant: Friend or Foe

Sept. 27: Jon Shain

Sept. 29: The Best of The Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra

Oct. 2: “Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid”

Oct. 6: Amythyst Kiah

Oct. 10: Elon Law’s Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series: Preet Bharara

Oct. 11: Heather Mae

Oct. 11: Piedmont Land Conservancy Land Jam 2019: Balsam Range

Oct. 16: Ernest Turner Trio

Oct. 17: An Evening with David Sedaris

Oct. 18: The Earls of Leicester

Oct. 18: Grant Maloy Smith

Oct. 19: The Wood Brothers

Oct. 20: Alash Tuvan throat singers

Oct. 24: “Whose Live Anyway?”

Nov. 2: An Evening with Paula Poundstone

Nov. 7: Gordon Lightfoot

Nov. 15: Lula Wiles

Nov. 29: Seth Walker

Nov. 30: A Motown Christmas

Dec. 6: The Cageless Birds: A Carolina Worship Night

Dec. 7: “The Gathering”

Dec. 8: Piedmont Jazz Orchestra Sixth Annual Holiday Concert

Feb. 20: The Allman Betts Band

Greensboro Symphony

336-335-5456, Ext. 224; greensborosymphony.org

MASTERWORKS

Sept. 19, 21: Violin Virtuosos

Oct. 17, 19: Vivaldi, Bach, & Co.

Nov. 21, 23: Italian Inspirations

Feb. 20, 22: Farewell Symphony

March 28: Ode to Joy

May 9: Maestros and Mendelssohn

CHAMBER SERIES

Sept. 20: Violin Virtuosos

Oct. 18: Julia Zilberquit

Nov. 22: Xavier Foley

Feb. 21: Artyom Dervoed

May 11: Season Finale Featuring Dmitry Sitkovetsky.

POP SERIES

Nov. 16: Frank & Ella

Dec. 31: Broadway & Beyond with Ben Crawford

Feb. 14: The Paul Simon Songbook

April 18: An Evening with Matthew Morrison

Choral Society of Greensboro

336-373-2547, csogso.com

Nov. 8: “Messiah”

Greensboro Opera

336-272-0160; greensboroopera.org

Nov. 15, 17: “Pagliacci”

Triad Stage

336-272-0160, triadstage.org

GREENSBORO

Through Sept. 29: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”

Oct. 20-Nov. 10: “Dracula”

Dec. 1-22: “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Feb. 2-23: “2 Wolves and a Lamb”

March 22-April 20: “Pride & Prejudice”

May 3-24: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

WINSTON-SALEM

Nov. 29-Dec. 24: “A Christmas Carol”

Greensboro Coliseum

336-373-7400, greensborocoliseum.com

CONCERTS

Sept. 26: Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche’ Tour

Sept. 28-29: Paw Patrol Live!

Oct. 1: Tyler, The Creator

Oct. 19: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

Oct. 20: Maná

Oct. 26: Logic

Oct. 27: John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company

Nov. 2: Bad Bunny

Nov. 15: Casting Crowns: Hillsong Worship

Nov. 16: Banda MS

Nov. 22: Five Finger Death Punch

Nov. 23: Miranda Lambert

Nov. 29: Hip Hop and R&B Novemberfest

Dec. 4-8: Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures

Dec. 11: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 31: The Avett Brothers

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Jurassic World: Live Tour

Feb. 13: Brantley Gilbert

PIEDMONT HALL

Sept. 19: Umphrey’s McGee

Sept. 21: Tesla

Sept. 28: Mother’s House of Horror

Oct. 12: Black Label Society

Oct. 17: Chase Rice

Oct. 25: SWV

Oct. 26: PJ Morton

Nov. 2: Elvis Costello & The Imposters

ODEON THEATRE

Sept. 26-29: Lewis and Tolkien, Of Wardrobes and Rings

Dec. 5-8: Sister’s Christmas Catechism

Jan. 16-18: Robert Dubac’s The Book of Mormon

April 16-19: Assisted Living: The Musical

Music for a Great Space

336-638-7624, musicforagreatspace.org

Oct. 11: Jason Vieaux

Nov. 9: Kaia String Quartet

Jan. 17: Gordon Turk, Organ

Feb. 7: Mannasse Nakamatsu Duo

March 20: Edie Johnson, Organ

April 17: ZOFO Piano Duo

Barn Dinner Theatre

336-292-2211, barndinner.com

Through Sept. 21: “A Red Plaid Shirt”

Sept. 26-28: “Ms. Mary & The Boys”

Oct. 5-26: “Sing Hallejulah!”

Nov. 9-Dec. 3, Dec. 14-22: “The Black Nativity”

Feb. 1-23: “Mahalia”

March 7-28: “9 to 5”

April 4-25: “Beehive”

May 1-10: “Motherhood”

May 15-June 6: “Elvis Has Left the Building”

June 15-July 5: “After Midnight”

Opus Concert

336-373-2549, city-arts.org

Nov. 8: Choral Society of Greensboro

Nov. 13: Greensboro Percussion Ensemble

Nov. 15: Philharmonica of Greensboro

Nov. 16: Greensboro Concert Band

Dec. 1: Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble

Feb. 16: Greensboro Big Band

March 1: Philharmonica of Greensboro: Pillow Pops

March 21: Greensboro Concert Band

April 24: Greensboro Tarheel Chorus

April 26: Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble

May 1: Choral Society of Greensboro

May 3: Greensboro Brass Ensemble and Greensboro Trombone Ensemble

May 8: Philharmonica of Greensboro

May 13: Greensboro Percussion Ensemble

May 15: Greensboro Concert Band

Greensboro Ballet

336-333-7480, greensboroballet.org

Oct. 26: “Hansel & Gretel”

Dec. 14-15, 21-22: “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 20: “Muttcracker”

Dec. 14-15: “Tea with Clara”

March 28-29: “Cinderella”

High Point Theatre

336-883-3401, highpointtheatre.com

Sept. 22: Andes Manta: Music & Culture of the Andes

Oct. 3-6: “Mamma Mia!”

Oct. 10: Good Humor Men

Nov. 1: Lee Rocker: The Stray Cat

Nov. 3: Vienna Boys Choir

Nov. 7: Joshua Kane: Gothic at Midnight

Nov. 12: U.S. Army Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus

Nov. 22: Jeff Allen: The America I Grew Up In Tour

Nov. 23: Lee Ritenour

Nov. 24: Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry

Dec. 12-15: “A Christmas Carol”

Dec. 19-22: High Point Ballet: The Nutcracker

Jan. 17: “Who Hijacked My Fairytale?” Starring Kelly Swanson

Jan. 26: “Anything Can Talk!” Starring David Pendleton

Feb. 4: We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Featuring Damien Sneed

Feb. 14: Steve Dorff: I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney

Feb. 15: Barbra Lica Quartet

Feb. 20: NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players: I’ve Got A Little Twist

Feb. 21: Brubeck Brothers Quartet

Feb. 27-March 1: “Cabaret”

March 12: Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles

March 17: Angelina Ballerina: The Musical

March 20: Sons of Mystro

March 21: Croce Plays Croce

March 31: An Evening with Bollywood Boulevard

April 4: Jump, Jive & Wail featuring The Jive Aces

May 1: An Evening with Jen Kober

May 3: Raleigh Ringers

May 7-10: “Matilda: The Musical”

High Point Community Concert Association

336-886-8100, highpointconcerts.org

Sept. 22: Andres Manta

Nov. 3: Vienna Boys Choir

Feb. 20: NY Gilbert Players: “I’ve Got A Little Twist”

May 3: Raleigh Ringers

High Point Ballet

336-887-4472, highpointballet.org

Dec. 20-22: “Nutcracker”

High Point Community Theatre

336-382-2542, hpct.net

Oct. 3-6: “Mamma Mia!”

Dec. 12-15: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”

Feb. 27-March 1: “Cabaret”

May 7-10: “Matilda: The Musical”

Bel Canto Company

336-333-2220, belcantocompany.com

Oct. 12, 14: Joyful Noise

Dec. 7: Candle, Star, Joyous Light

Weatherspoon Art Museum

336-334-5770, weatherspoon.uncg.edu

Through Dec. 22: Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding

Sept. 28-Dec. 8: Mary Kelly: Selected Works

Oct. 12-Jan. 5: Shahzia Sikander: Disruption As Rapture

Nov. 2-Feb. 23: Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar

GreenHill

336-333-7460, greenhillnc.org

Sept. 20-Nov. 15: Gesche Würfel, What Remains of the Day: Memories of World War II

Dec. 8-Jan. 17: Winter Show

Feb.7-April 11: North Carolina Women Abstract Painters

May 1-July 11: Presence: A Figurative Art Survey

The Artery Gallery

336-274-9814, thearterygallery.com

Through Sept. 30: Gene Kronberg: Diverse Works: Digitals, Drawings, and Paintings

Oct. 10-31: Yoko Yoshimatsu Paintings

Nov.7-Dec. 24: Betsey Bevan Paintings

Jan. 2-27: The Artwork of Marilynn Barr

Jan. 30-Feb. 28: The Menagerie Artists of the Artery Gallery

March 5-30: Raman Bhardwaj Paintings

April 2-28: Agnes Preston-Brame Paintings

June 4-27: Bill Crowder Paintings

July 2-30: Diane Shur: Student Group

Center for Visual Arts

336-333-7475, greensboroart.org

September: Maggie Fickett Retrospective

October: Photo Biennial

November: Casa Azul’s Ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

December: Second Annual Invitational Show and Sale

Shared Radiance

336-601-1768, sharedradiance.org

Oct. 2-6, 10-13: “Twelfth Night”

Feb. 7-8: “LoveShine”

May 28-31, June 4-7: “Merry Wives of Windsor”

July: “Serial Killer’s Daughter”

Steven Tanger Center

336-373-7575, tangercenter.com

March 24: Sally Field

March 28: Greensboro Symphony Concert: Ode to Joy

April 18: Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony Pops

April 23: Colson Whitehead

April 29: The Bachelor Live on Stage

May 9: Greensboro Symphony Concert: Maestros and Mendelssohn

May 26-31: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

June 2: My Little Pony Live

Theatre Guild of Rockingham County

336-627-0228, tgrc-nc.com

Oct. 18-20: “Annie”

Dec. 5-8: “Beautiful Star”

Dec. 14: Community Christmas Celebration

Feb. 20-23: “Frozen Jr.”

March 26-29: “Steel Magnolias”

April 25: “Broadway and Beyond”

June 12-14, 19-21: “Mamma Mia”

Piedmont Opera

336-725-7101, piedmontopera.org

Oct. 12: “Turandot”

Oct. 26: “Manon”

Oct. 18, 20, 22: “Donizetti’s Mary, Queen of Scots”

Nov. 9: “Madama Butterfly”

Oct. 23: “Akhnaten”

Jan. 11: “Wozzeck”

Feb. 1: “Porgy and Bess”

Feb. 29: “Agrippina”

March 14: “Der Fliegende Holländer”

March 20, 22, 24: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I”

April 11: “Tosca”

May 9: “Maria Stuarda”

Piedmont Wind Symphony

336-722-9328, piedmontwindsymphony.com

Sept. 27: Along the Silk Road

Nov. 8: Chaplin Meets Sousa

March 28: The Road to Freedom

May 29: Surprise Celebrity Concert

Winston-Salem Symphony

336-464-0145, wssymphony.org

CLASSICS AND KICKED-BACK CLASSICS

Oct. 27, 29: The Rite of Spring

Nov. 17, 19: Rachmaninoff’s First Piano Concerto

Jan. 11-12: Bèla Fleck

March 8, 10: Sibelius Violin Concerto

April 5, 7: Beethoven Celebration

May 3, 5: Wagner’s Ring

PLUGGED-IN POPS

Oct. 19: Indigo Girls

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: A Carolina Christmas: The Gathering

Feb. 15-16: John Williams: Star Wars & Beyond

April 18: Free Fallin’

DISCOVERY CONCERTS FOR KIDS

April 19: Musical Explorers

SPECIAL CONCERTS

Nov. 2: Hiss Golden Messenger

Nov. 3: Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil

Dec. 17: Handel’s Messiah

Dec. 20: Fox 8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

800-838-3006, wstheatrealliance.org

Sept. 13-15, 19-22: “The Legend of Georgia McBride”

Oct. 11-13, 16-20: “The Rocky Horror Show”

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: “Panic”

Nov. 15-17, 20-24: “Tommy”

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

336-725-4001, thelittletheatreofws.org

Sept. 20-22, 26-29, Oct. 3-6: “Matilda: The Musical”

Oct. 11-12: “In Love with the Arrow Collar Man”

Oct. 18-20, 24-27: “Wait Until Dark”

Dec. 6-8, 11-15, 22: “An Old Salem Christmas Carol”

Jan. 17-19, 23-26: Science Fiction Double Feature: The Plays of Ray Bradbury

Feb. 7-9, 12-16: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

March 20-22: “The Normal Heart”

April 17-19, 23-26, 30, May 3: “Guys and Dolls”

June 12-14, 18-21: “Out of Order”

Kernersville Little Theatre

336-993-6556, kltheatre.com

Sept. 13-22: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Nov. 15-24: “Treasure Island”

Feb. 28-March 8: “Blithe Spirit”

June 18-28: “Bright Star”

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane

at 336-373-5204 and follow

@dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments