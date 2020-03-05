The Women’s and Men’s ACC Tournaments are in Greensboro this year. But in addition to events at the coliseum, fans will have a chance to see live music, try local food vendors and trucks, check out exhibits, and more.
8 p.m. March 7: Indigo Girls at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd.
Concert admission is free, but tickets are required from the coliseum box office. Limit is two tickets.
Twenty years after they began releasing records as the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are the only duo with Top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s and ‘10s.
4 p.m. March 13: KC and the Sunshine Band at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Concert admission is free, but tickets are required from the coliseum box office. Limit is four tickets.
KC and the Sunshine Band formed in 1973 with one purpose: to create instant happiness through music — and the group has done just that, topping the charts with singles including “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Get Down Tonight” and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” tallying worldwide sales of over 100 million.
Noon-7 p.m. March 14: Otis and Wawa’s St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl at 108 Bain St. Lot off South Elm Street.
The bar crawl will include nine bars/clubs, a block party, event T-shirt, live music, DJs, games, giveaways, raffle, drink specials and more. Tickets are $20 in advance at otisandwawa.com or $25 at the door. Must be 21.
Noon-5 p.m. March 14: Tournament Town Downtown Festival at South Elm Street and Smothers Place downtown Greensboro, near the railroad tracks. Admission is free.
The event will feature live music from local performers and headliner band Southside Station (Southern rock and covers) from 3 to 5 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite in addition to local restaurants. A Beer Garden will feature Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s. A children’s play space with include inflatables and games.
Noon-5 p.m. March 21: Folk in the Park at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.
The event will feature N.C. artists with a preview of food, crafts and local arts that will also be at the North Carolina Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro in September.
Admission is free.
Folk in the Park details:
- Live music throughout the event
- 4-5 p.m.: Music by Rissi Palmer of Durham (Southern soul). Visit rissipalmermusic.com.
- Food and beverage options: Ghassan’s and PorterHouse Burger Company kiosks and other vendors
- Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., will also offer games and crafts for all ages. The museum also has an exhibit called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” which will be on display through March 29. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-373-2043 or visit greensborohistory.org.
For more information about Tournament Town events, go to tournamenttown.com.
ACC Hall of Champions
The ACC Hall of Champions will operate on extended hours during the tournament.
Hours will be:
- Noon-6 p.m. March 4
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 5, 6, 7, 21, 22
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 8
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 11, 12, 14
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 10, 13, 19, 20
Admission is free.
The hall features a timeline of the ACC, exhibits for each school in the conference, mascot displays, and interactive broadcast booth and more.
Call 336-315-8411 or visit acchallofchampions.net.
Basketball
Greensboro Coliseum will host three weeks of championship basketball with a total of 34 games.
March 4-8: 2020 Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament
March 10-14: 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament
March 20 and 22: 2020 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, first and second rounds
Tickets are available at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. or at ticketmaster.com.
For game times and more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Watch party
11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 21: Tournament Town Watch Party at North Elm Street and Abe Brenner Place in downtown Greensboro, outside Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Admission is free.
Guests can watch the Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament games live on the Tanger Center outdoor marquee. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be available, as well as a cash bar. Bleachers will be provided or bring your own chair. The event will also include interactive games for all ages.
Life as art
Through June 7: “To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art” exhibit at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. on the UNCG campus.
The display explores the facets of basketball’s intersection with contemporary art and culture and offers an opportunity to consider the world in which we live through the overlapping lenses of sport and art. The exhibit features photos, a 24k-gold-plated, hand-wrought steel basketball goal with crystals, a display of jerseys, a pyramid of basketballs and more.
Admission is free.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
For more information, call 336-334-5770 or visit weatherspoonart.org.
