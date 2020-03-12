How amazing is Tony Bennett? Having celebrated his 93rd birthday last August, he continues to earn cheers from audiences of all generations as an American icon. He will perform March 21 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro with his daughter, singer Antonia Bennett.
Tony has sold over 10 million albums in the past 10 years alone. In 2006, his “Duets: An American Classic” was released and in 2011 came “Duets II,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts, making Tony the only artist at the age of 85 to achieve this in the history of recorded music. Then he collaborated with Lady Gaga in 2014 and Diana Krall after that.
A visual artist, too, Bennett has exhibited his artwork in museums and galleries around the world and three of his paintings are part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institute. He has authored six books and dispenses wisdom, such as when asked in 2018 about any regrets in his long life:
“I don’t look back at all, as I found that dwelling on the past prevents you from living life fully each day, and I truly love life and every day is a gift. I have made many mistakes over the years — as everyone does — and I find that in the end, you learn more about what you do wrong — and then correct — than getting it right the first time. I have been fortunate enough to have been able to make a living doing the two things I love most — singing and painting — so I honestly feel like I have never worked a day in my life.”
