PITTSBURGH — These days, we think of Mandy Moore as the inspiring mom in NBC’s Pittsburgh-set comedy-drama “This Is Us.”
Two decades before Moore began giving Emmy Award-nominated performances in a network TV favorite, she was a blonde, teenage pop star.
Moore gets back to her roots — the musical ones, not the hair color — with a new album — her first in 10 years.
Moore, 35, talked about getting back to her first love of singing in a recent interview.
Greetings from the greater Pittsburgh area! Do you realize how popular you are here because of “This Is Us”? We’ve seen you in a Steelers jersey rooting on the Steelers. Do you feel like you’re a Pittsburgher by proxy?
(Laughs) I feel like I’m an honorary Pittsburgher, yes. I think we all do.
The music came out of left field. What made this the right time to release an album and hit the road?
Now is as good a time as ever. Music was how I started 20 years ago. And it’s probably what I’m most passionate about. It’s something I kind of abandoned the last decade. I’ve missed performing live. I’ve missed making a record and putting music out in the world. I realized the machinery around me had stopped from a musical point of view.
Like, I didn’t have a manager. I didn’t have a record label. And I think I sort of made that my excuse that prevented me from making music. I was like, ‘Well I don’t even know how to start.’ But really, when you boil it down, it starts with me. I just have to put the pen to paper and write, so that’s what I did.
And I worked on this last record with my husband (musician Taylor Goldsmith from the band Dawes) and one of my dear friends, Mike Viola, who also produced this record and produced my last record as well. So I knew I was stepping back into musical waters with my safety net of people around me who I love and respect and who are incredibly prolific musicians and songwriters in their own right.
So I was just, like, I’ll time it around the filming of the show and as soon as we’re done filming the season, I can go on the road. I realized my schedule is a little prohibitive. We shoot from July to March.
And we have this little four-month window when most people are off doing other stuff, like making movies. All I wanted was to go on tour for the first time in 13 years. I miss it.
You started writing some of these new songs years ago. How have the moods or the themes of that music changed since you first put pen to paper? Has there been an evolution?
I would hope that there’s an evolution. There’s been a lot of evolution with me and my life. A lot of growth. And I feel like I have a wealth of life experience I bring to the table now that I didn’t as a 23-year-old, the last time I made an album. It’s not even so much that my musical tastes have changed.
I think I’m really inspired and influenced by my husband as well, who I’ve spent the last five years watching write and tour with his band. I remember when we first started dating and watching him on stage, I was like, ‘I know how to do that. I remember how to do that,’ and I miss that. I think that has ignited in me this idea of I’ve got to figure out a way to see myself on stage again.
Let’s talk about a few of your new songs. In “When I Wasn’t Watching,” you sing ‘I’m a little lost/I’m a little rough,” and you’re looking in the mirror with some doubts. What inspired that?
The idea of being utterly confused, and not knowing which direction was up or down. And not knowing which way to start. I think I knew I had a lot to say, but didn’t quite know how to say it. I didn’t know which direction to take. I think that song really speaks to that. And also giving yourself a little bit of a break.
It’s all of that life experience of confusion and chaos that adds to your story and makes it what it is. I’m sort of letting myself off the hook a bit. And realizing all of that confusing time led me to where I am today. And it’s also like nourishment and fuel in a way.
There’s a similar sentiment on “Save a Little For Yourself.” As the song progresses, we come to realize you’re singing about love. Saving a little love for yourself. Is that a theme?
That’s sort of a mantra that I have to keep reminding myself. I’m one of those people who inherently, to my own detriment, will put others’ feelings and needs before my own. It’s been sort of a constant theme in my life. Maybe not as much of late. But I think I have a proclivity for doing that. It seems like many, many people do.
I realize that I’m only causing myself harm. It’s most important for all of us to make sure you are tending to your needs. First and foremost to better serve others and be there for others. You’re like a more fully formed version of yourself.
What’s it feel like to play Rebecca Pearson on “This Is Us,” and has that show brought a whole new wave of fans who don’t remember your pop days?
I definitely acknowledge that. The show, without a doubt, has brought people into the fold who didn’t realize I am a musician and I started out singing. So I’m excited there are people there who aren’t as familiar with my music from the past. So this is going to be an entire new experience watching us on stage.
I’ve said it a million times, but I mean it so, so, so whole-heartedly that this part is really the job of a lifetime. And we all feel that way. To be a part of this journey and the show that resonates with people on such deep levels. It means so much to us, as well. We’re not immune to the emotions and the stories being told on screen.
I get to play the ultimate matriarch from age 16 to 85. I’m never going to have a job like this again. I’m going to embrace every single second I can the next few years before it’s all over.
