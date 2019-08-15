“The Bicycle: Art Meets Form” exhibit will be on display from Aug. 27-Oct. 4 at Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The exhibit, which is in conjunction with the 2019 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride in High Point, will feature work from about 50 artists in media that relates some way to bicycles or cycling.
The Upstairs Gallery also will feature a collection of vintage bicycles.
A free opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
Prizes will be awarded during the opening reception: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
Admission is free.
Call 336-887-2137 or visit tagart.org or bobbylabontefoundation.org to learn more.
Dog show
More than 1,000 dogs and their owners will be at Greensboro Coliseum Complex from Aug. 16-18 for the annual Carolina Cluster Dog Show.
The show is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the Special Events Center.
Admission is $4 at the door.
Spectators can watch dogs compete in their categories, meet and greet dog breeds, see AKC Trick Dog Tests, and more.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com or carolinakennelclub.com.
Spartan Cinema
Spartan Cinema, the outdoor movie series hosted by UNCG, will continue at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket; food and drinks will be for sale or bring your own. Movies will begin at sunset.
The schedule is:
Aug. 16: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”
Aug. 23: “Aquaman”
Aug. 30: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Visit greensborodowntown parks.org/arts-culture for more information.
Summer Film Festival
Carolina Theatre’s 12th annual Summer Film Festival continues at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, with:
Aug. 15: “Stand by Me” (1997). Rated R. 1 hour, 29 minutes.
Aug. 16: “Vertigo” (1958). Rated PG. 2 hours, 9 minutes.
The movies will begin at 7 p.m. and concessions will be available.
Tickets are $7 for adults, and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military members and first responders at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605, at carolinatheatre.com or at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Outdoor movies
Cinema Under the Stars has returned on Fridays in August at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
Admission is free. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the films will be shown at dark on the main lawn. In case of rain, the showings will be in the museum’s auditorium.
Food trucks will be onsite, and a cash bar will be available (no outside alcohol permitted). Blankets, chairs and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.
Upcoming films include:
Aug. 16: “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006). When aspiring journalist Andrea (Anne Hathaway) lands an assistant job at a legendary magazine, she is thrown into the ruthless, high-powered world of fashion and its notorious leading lady, Editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Rated PG-13.
Aug. 23: “The Great Gatsby” (2013). Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) is lured into the lavish world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio). Soon enough, Carraway will see through the cracks of Gatsby’s nouveau riche existence. Rated PG-13.
Visit reynoldahouse.org for more information.
Outdoor concerts
Area outdoor concert series will continue with:
Aug. 16: The British Invaders (Beatles tribute). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Clay Street, Mebane. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or alamancearts.org.
Aug. 16: Steve Weams with The Caribbean Cowboys Band: Woodstock 50th Anniversary Tribute (music from 1969). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy. 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by Medley N.C. will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 17: Envision (R&B, soul) at Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 18: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Latham Park, 905 Cridland Road, Greensboro. 6 p.m. Wonderwall the Tribute (Beatles cover band) and 7:15 p.m. doby (funk). Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
Aug. 18: Envision (‘60s-’80s, Top 40). City of Asheboro Summer Concerts, Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol. 336-626-1201 or asheboronc.gov.
Aug. 21: Andrew Kassab (contemporary acoustic) at Tunes @ Noon, noon-1:30 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring lunch or buy from a food truck. 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
Aug. 22: Gary Lauder & Smokin’ Hot (Carolina beach, R&B, jazz). Thursday at 7 Concert Series, West Elm Street, Graham. 7 p.m. Free. Food vendors onsite. 336-792-1188 or cityofgraham.com.
Aug. 23: Gipsy Danger (indie, rock, pop). Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring chairs. In case of rain, concerts are cancelled. 336-226-4495 or alamance arts.org.
Aug. 23: Amanda Cook Band (bluegrass). Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. 7 p.m. Rain or shine. $10 at stonefieldcellars.com or at the door. Kids younger than 12 are free. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer and food by El Taco Vaquero will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
Aug. 23: Keith Byrd (opening act) and Melvin M. Miller at Downtown Jazz Series, Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500 or downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 24: Mason Lovette Band. Music @ Market Square, 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket or chair. 336-349-1111 or ci.reidsville.nc.us.
Aug. 24: North Tower. City of Randleman Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. 7-10 p.m. Free. Food trucks, farmers market onsite at 5 p.m. randlemanchamber.com/market-music.
Aug. 24: B String Allstars (blues guitar) at Summer on Liberty, Sixth and Liberty streets, downtown Winston-Salem. 7-10 p.m. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.
Aug. 24: Special Occasion Band. Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. summerfieldnc.gov.
Aug. 25: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at Blandwood Mansion, 447 W. Washington St., Greensboro. 6 p.m. Wally West Little Big Band (jazz), two 45-minute sets. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnic dinners. No alcohol. facebook.com/musepgso.
Aug. 25: Charlie at Tanglewood. Summer Park Series at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food vendors onsite. No outside alcohol allowed. 336-722-2585 or intothearts.org/summer.