Country singer Miranda Lambert will bring her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour to Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 7 p.m. Nov. 23.
Special guests will be Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde.
Tickets are $40.75-$95.75 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or mirandalambert.com.
Rock concert
Chevelle will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The group, which has been together for 24 years, plays rock music.
Tickets are $32 in advance at the box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro; by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or getmorechevelle.com.
Arts and craft show
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Arts & Crafts Festival will be at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The event will feature work from artists and craftspeople from across the country.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
Admission is $8 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for those younger than 6.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Holiday parade
High Point Holiday Festival Parade will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 in downtown High Point.
The parade, which has been happening since 1925, will feature marching bands, beauty queens, floats, clowns, Santa Claus and more.
Visit facebook.com/HighPointParade.
Holiday concert
Greensboro College’s Chamber Singers and Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more, visit greensboro.edu.
Advent concert
A la carte concert series will present “An Advent Concert for All” at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Green St. in Greensboro.
The program will feature seasonal music from Bach, Brahms, Manfredini and others, as well as folk carols and improvisations from a variety of cultures and traditions.
Jazz trumpeter Al Strong and Friends will perform.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Visit alcgreensboro.com.
Jazz Ensemble
The Department of Music at Greensboro College will present the Jazz Ensemble in concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building on campus at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Visit greensboro.edu.
Art holiday showcase
Center for Visual Artists will host The Holiday Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 6 at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
More than 40 artists will display and sell handcrafted jewelry, pottery and dishware, paintings, photography, hand-crafted decor, wind chimes, found material objects, wallets, handbags, scarves, and more.
Visit greensboroart.org.
Comedy show
Comedian and actor Judah Friedlander will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at The Idiot Box, 503 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Friedlander is probably best known for playing the role of writer Frank Rossitano on the NBC sitcom “30 Rock.”
Tickets are $20 at tinyurl.com/yxnqmpba.
Visit idiotboxers.com or judahfriedlander.com to learn more.
Upcoming shows
The Crown at Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host a couple of upcoming concerts, including:
8 p.m. Nov. 29: Seth Walker with Alan Peterson. $19 in advance, $23 day of show. Visit sethwalker.com or alanpeterson.co.
7 p.m. Nov. 30: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band with Whiskey Foxtrot and Chip Perry Band. $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit travelingbluesband.com or whiskeyfoxtrotmusic.com.
Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
Show at Blind Tiger
Vintage Trouble with Kyle Daniel will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
The group plays R&B, soul, rock and blues.
Tickets are $20 in advance at theblindtiger.com or $25 the day of the show
Visit theblindtiger.com or facebook.com/vintagetrouble.
Santa letters
Children can send letters to Santa through Nov. 30.
Drop letters off at the following locations:
- Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
- Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road
- Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road
- Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.
- Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road
They will receive a return letter in the mail.
Symphony concert
Greensboro Symphony will perform “Italian Inspirations” at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and 23 at Dana Auditorium, 710 Levi Coffin Drive in Greensboro, on the Guilford College campus.
Xavier Foley will perform Bottesini Concerto No. 2 for double bass and orchestra.
Tickets are $34-$46.
Foley will also play double bass with the Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Well-Spring Theatre, 4100 Well-Spring Drive in Greensboro.
Tickets are $6-$32.
Tickets are available by phone at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224; or 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborosymphony.org.
Shakespeare comedy
The Drama Center will present Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
In this gender-bending comedy Viola, dressed as a man, falls for Orsino and thinking Viola is a man, Olivia falls for her. Meanwhile, Maria is secretly in love with Sir Toby and Malvolio is secretly in love with Olivia. It’s a true mix up with lots of hilarious twists and turns.
Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21-22, 8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24.
Tickets are $5-$15 by phone at 336-335-6426 or at the door.
Visit thedramacenter.com.
Rock show
Five Finger Death Punch will perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Special guests will be Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From the Gods.
Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com
Country show
The Bellamy Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Tickets are $40-$75 by phone at 336-622-3844 or at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or bellamybrothers.com.
‘Treasure Island’
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Treasure Island” at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
Based on the adventure novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, the story is a yarn of piracy on the tropical seas.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students and $8 for children at brownpapertickets.com/profile/1447589.
For more, visit kltheatre.com.
Upcoming shows
High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, will present several upcoming performances, including:
8 p.m. Nov. 22: “The America I Grew Up In,” starring Jeff Allen’s family-friendly funny storytelling. $25-$35. jeffallencomedy.com.
8 p.m. Nov. 23: Jazz guitarist Lee Ritenour in concert. $30-$40. leeritenour.com.
7 p.m. Nov. 24: Christmas Songs & Stories with John Berry. $25-$40. johnberry.com.
Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Ice skating, sliding
Piedmont Winterfest will be open through Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro.
Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices will be $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for kids 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Greensboro Downtown Parks will host free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.
Visit piedmontwinterfest.com.
