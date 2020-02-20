Comedian Jim Breuer will bring his “Live and Let Laugh” tour to Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, at 8 p.m. Feb. 29.
Breuer finds humor in getting older, dealing with and taking care elderly parents, marriage, fatherhood, and more.
Tickets are $32.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit cdecgreensboro.com or officialjimbreuer.com.
Rock show
The Allman Betts Band will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The band is made up of music legacies — Devon Allman is the son of Gregg Allman, founder of The Allman Brothers Band; and Duane Betts is the son of Dickey Betts, drummer for The Allman Brothers Band.
JD Simo, who plays rock and blues, will open the show.
Tickets are $25-$45 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or allmanbettsband.com.
Stage musical
High Point Community Theatre will present “Cabaret” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
The musical centers on the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where emcee Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble try to make people forget about their troubles. But as life in pre-World War II Germany grows more uncertain, will the Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through?
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29. The play is 2 hours and 30 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission. Appropriate for ages 14 and older (contains adult situations and language).
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, students and military in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com; or $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students at the door.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or hpct.net to learn more.
Food festival
The Wine & Chocolate Festival will be Feb. 22 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Events will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
The festival will feature wine samples, chocolates, gourmet foods, gifts for the home and body, and more.
Tickets are $35 in advance at the box office or at ticketmaster.com; or $40 the day of the event.
For more information, visit greensborocoliseum.com or wineandchocolatefestivals.com.
Opera concert
Opera singer Renee Fleming will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at UNCG Auditorium on the UNCG campus at 408 Tate St. in Greensboro.
Fleming has received the National Medal of Arts, performed at the Super Bowl, won four Grammys and has toured all over the world.
Tickets are $65-$70 for adults, $55-$60 for seniors, $10 for non-UNCG students and $5 for UNCG students at vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/renee-fleming.
Visit vpa.uncg.edu for more information.
Stage play
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Blithe Spirit” at Fitzpatrick Auditorium at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
Fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine is re-married but is haunted by the ghost of his first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by medium Madame Arcati. As the personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29 and March 6-7, and 2 p.m. March 1 and 8.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students and $8 for children by phone at 336-993-6556 or kltblithespirit.bpt.me.
Visit kltheatre.com.
Pop show
Lauren Daigle will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The two-time Grammy winner is on her first headlining arena tour with the “Lauren Daigle World Tour.” Daigle is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter.
Tickets are $29.50 at the box office or online at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or laurendaigle.com.
Americana show
Zoe & Cloyd will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Husband and wife duo Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller play new Appalachian music, bluegrass and Americana.
Special guest will be Laurelyn Dossett.
Tickets are $20 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or zoeandcloyd.com.
Rock show
Rock group Tesla will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro.
Tickets are $35 in advance at the box office or at ticketmaster.com; or $40 the day of the show.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or teslatheband.com.
Jam show
Bad Kenny Band and Rich Lerner & the Groove will perform for a Leap Year Fantasy Costume Party at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Bad Kenny Band plays original acoustic jam-driven music, and Rich Lerner & the Groove play old-school rock jam music.
Prizes will go to the top three costumes.
Tickets are $10 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or search for Bad Kenny Band or Rich Lerner & the Groove on Facebook.
Original play
Triad Stage will present “2 Wolves and a Lamb” at The Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The play, written by Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane, is about local elections in the fictional town of Hawboro that pit old friends against each other.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20; 8 p.m. Feb. 21-22; and 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org.
Visit triadstage.org.
Bluegrass show
Dailey & Vincent will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Liberty Showcase Theatre, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Jamie Dailey has a tenor voice with a wide range, and Darrin Vincent adds reedy harmonies. The two performers are five-time Grammy winners individually and three-time Grammy nominees together, four-time Dove Award winners and winners of 35 IBMA Awards.
Tickets are $35-$65 by phone at 336-622-3844 or online at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or daileyandvincent.com.
Elvis tribute
Elvis tribute artist Stephen Freeman will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at The Liberty Showcase Theatre, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Tickets are $20-$30 by phone at 336-622-3844 or online at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or stephenfreeman.com for more information.
Children’s concert
Philharmonia of Greensboro will present its annual Pillow Pops Concert at 3 p.m. March 1 at Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
Dance Project: The School of City Arts will be special guests. Conductor will be Peter Perret.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit facebook.com/GSOCityArts.
Jazz show
UNCG Jazz Ensemble I will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The group’s “Black, Brown and Beige” program is a yearlong celebration of Duke Ellington.
Tickets are $12 for adults; $9 for seniors, students and military; and $6 for UNCG students at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or vpa.uncg.edu for more information.
Rock show
Little River Band will perform at 8 p.m. March 5 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Green St., Greensboro.
Through the ‘70s and ‘80s, the band’s hits included “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” and more.
Tickets are $35-$95 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com. A VIP package is $150 and will include dinner ag 6:30 p.m., a cocktail and a premium seat.
Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Children’s Museum of Alamance County.
Folk show
The Wailin’ Jennys will perform at 8 p.m. March 6 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
The band — Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse — got together as a happy accident at a one-time-only performance at a tiny guitar shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Tickets are $30-$65 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or thewailinjennys.com.
