Triad Stage will present “2 Wolves and a Lamb” at The Pyrle Theatre, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The play, written by Producing Artistic Director Preston Lane, is about local elections in the fictional town of Hawboro that pit old friends against each other.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 4-6, 9, 11-13, 16, 18-20; 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22; and 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 15-16, 23.
Tickets start at $10 at the box office, by phone at 336-272-0160 or online at triadstage.org.
Visit triadstage.org.
Folk show
Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs will perform with Admiral Radio at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The Lightning Bugs combine musical styles from classic rock to classical guitar, creating a blend of folk(ish) music with deep roots in the past and a contemporary twist.
Admiral Radio’s sound is deeply rooted in a traditional style, but also has the ability to touch the heartstrings of modern-day listeners.
Tickets are $10 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $12 at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Jazz lunch
High Point Public Library and High Point Museum in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center will be streaming jazz concerts from the Lincoln Center.
The next session will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at 136 Northpoint Ave. in High Point.
Bring your own lunch.
The show, called “Black, Brown & Beige,” will feature two of music’s most legendary names — bandleaders Duke Ellington and Count Basie, including Ellington’s magnum opus: “Black, Brown & Beige,” a concert that challenged America’s notions of what jazz composition could be and what it could represent.
Admission is free.
Visit highpointnc.gov.
Children’s play
The Drama Center will present “Short Tales for Children” at 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2 at Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 N. Orchard St. in Greensboro.
Admission is a $5 donation.
“Short Tales” is a series of short children’s plays directed by area college and high school theatre students. This production features more than 40 local children, ages 7-16.
Call 336-335-6426 or visit thedramacenter.com to learn more.
Calling artists
Four Saints Brewing Company is inviting artists to participate in its quarterly Artwall Project, which is in its fifth year.
The tasting room features artists’ works on a 12-by-4 1/2-foot wall.
Submissions should be appropriate for a mixed audience, i.e. not overtly political, sexual or violent in content. Any medium is accepted as long as it can be displayed or attached to the wall.
The chosen artists will get a $300 stipend, $250 supply allowance, two commemorative T-shirts of their design and a profit share of T-shirt sales.
For rules and submission information, visit ncartsincubator.com/four-saints-artwall.
Democracy exhibit
The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” will be on display though March 29 at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The exhibit is part of a bigger display called “Project Democracy 20/20”, which explores democracy and the vote.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit greensborohistory.org.
Classic play
Community Theatre of Greensboro will present “Steel Magnolias” at Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The play, written by Robert Harling, is set in Truvy’s beauty salon and centers on a group of strong Southern women.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25; and 2 p.m. Jan. 26.
Tickets are $15-$30 by phone at 336-333-7469 or at ctgso.org.
To learn more, visit ctgso.org.
9/11 play
Greensboro College Theatre Department will present “Yankee Tavern” at Annie Sellars Jordan Parlor Theatre, Main Building on campus at 815 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
A young couple finds themselves caught up in what might be a conspiracy about 9/11.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2.
Tickets are $10 by phone at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5242, or by email at tickets@greensboro.edu.
Visit greensboro.edu/theatre for more information.
Free symphony show
Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony will perform a Concert for Community at 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Wait Chapel on Wake Forest University’s campus.
“Attendees will enjoy a selection of delightful pieces beautifully performed by our talented professional musicians and our gifted youth orchestra members, who represent tomorrow’s stars,” said Tim Redmond, music director. “In addition, they will have the chance to hear the Peter Perret Youth Talent Search winners perform, whose talent and poise are remarkable.”
The concert is free, but tickets need to be reserved at wssymphony.org.
Comedy show
Anything Can Talk! starring David Pendleton will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Pendleton is a ventriloquist whose comedic characters include Aunt Tilly, a blunt 94-year-old spinster; Mack Elroy, the quick-witted troublemaker; and Buford, the dopey yet adorable hound dog.
Tickets are $10-$35 at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or at highpointtheatre.com.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or anythingcantalk.com for more.
Print exhibit
The exhibit “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar” will be on display through Feb. 23 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.
Saar’s works narrate stories of the African American experience, from the personal to the political.
Admission is free.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit weatherspoonart.org.
Community Day
The High Point Arts Council will present its annual free Community Arts Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
The event will feature performances by High Point Arts Council, High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts and High Point Community Theatre. The council will also recognize its 2020 Community Arts Project and Teacher Arts Project grant recipients at this event.
Visit highpointarts.org/events for more information.
Big Hair Ball
The eighth annual Big Hair Ball will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 25 at Grandover Resort & Spa, 1000 Club Road in Greensboro.
The event, themed 2020 A Landmark Vision, will feature big hair, edgy fashions, food, drinks, silent auction and more.
For tickets and more information, visit fspcares.org/bighairball.
Ice skating
Piedmont Winterfest will close Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Hours until then are 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices will be $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for children 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Visit piedmontwinterfest.com.
New exhibit
A new exhibit, “Phototropes in Sanguine Sun,” opened Jan. 14 at Galyon Gallery in Greensboro College’s Cowan Building, at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit, which will run through Feb. 14, will feature large mixed-media abstractions by Anna Payne Rogers. Rogers lives and works in the Triangle, but has roots in the Triad.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Visit greensboro.edu.
