Americana group Mipso will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Green St. in Greensboro.
The Chapel Hill-based group is made up of Joseph Terrell of High Point, Libby Rodenbough and Wood Robinson of Greensboro, and Jacob Sharp of Morganton.
Tickets are $20-$37.50 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or mipsomusic.com for more information.
Acoustic show
The Fiddle & Bow Society will presents “An Acoustic Evening with Bob Margolin with Special Guest Tad Walters” at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Margolin recently performed the 40th anniversary “Last Waltz” tour across the country as the only performer to appear in the original concert/film.
Admission is $20 in advance at fiddleandbow.org or $25 at the door.
Visit fiddleandbow.org or bobmargolin.com for more information.
Trivia Nights
Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, will host seven Trivia Night through SAIL (Science Advancement through Innovative Learning).
Dates will be Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 10, April 14, Sept. 8, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.
Participants are encouraged to form teams of up to six people. Each session will have three rounds of 10 questions on a variety of science-related topics.
Admission is free. Snacks and drinks are provided.
For more information, visit greensboroscience.org.
Fringe Festival
The 18th annual Greensboro Fringe Festival will be from Jan. 16-Feb. 2 at venues around Greensboro.
The festival will feature new plays and dance performances from emerging artists.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10 for each show.
For a schedule of events and locations, visit greensborofringefestival.org.
New play
The Drama Center of City Arts will present “Bags of Skin” by Pete Turner at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The play, which is part of the 18th annual Greensboro Fringe Festival, is a dark comedy about a man with one hand who doubts a divine being and could bring others with medical issues into his own abyss.
Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 8 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10.
Visit thedramacenter.com or greensborofringefestival.org for more information.
One-woman show
Kelly Swanson will present “Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Swanson, who is a High Point native, is an award-winning storyteller, comedian, motivational speaker and author.
Swanson will use humor to talk about embracing yourself as a woman in today’s world.
Presented in conjunction with High Point University, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the YWCA. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the Tacky Dress Contest for prizes.
Tickets are $15-$40 at the box office, by phone at 800-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
For more information, visit motivationalspeakerkellyswanson.com.
New exhibit
A new exhibit, “Phototropes in Sanguine Sun,” will open Jan. 14 at Galyon Gallery in Greensboro College’s Cowan Building, at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit, which will run through Feb. 14, will feature large mixed-media abstractions by Anna Payne Rogers. Rogers lives and works in the Triangle, but has roots in the Triad.
“The paintings balance intertwining geometric figures. The colors are vibrant and crisply laid out. The works simultaneously exude a rigor and strength, and also an optimism shot through with warmth and an inviting freshness,” according to professor Jim Langer, director of the galleries at Greensboro College.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Visit greensboro.edu to learn more.
Winter Show
GreenHill’s annual Winter Show will be on view through Jan. 17 at the gallery at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
The 40th annual holiday exhibition features works for sale by nearly 100 artists who live in North Carolina.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit greenhillnc.org.
Legacy Motown Revue
The Legacy Motown Revue will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
The group will play music from The Drifters; The Coasters; The Jacksons; Earth, Wind & Fire; The Temptations; and others.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for those 55 and older at 336-622-3844 or thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com, for more information.
Movie screenings
RiverRun Retro will welcome screen legend Veronica Cartwright for two showings of the 1978 classic film “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” which stars Cartwright in the role of Nancy Bellicec. The screenings will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Hanesbrands Theatre at 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem, and at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at RED Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Both screenings will include an onstage conversation with Cartwright about the film and its production. RiverRun will present Cartwright with its Masters of Cinema award at the Winston-Salem screening event.
The remake of the classic horror film is set in San Francisco. It is directed by Philip Kaufman and stars Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Veronica Cartwright, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy. The film is rated PG and is 1 hour and 57 minutes long.
Tickets are $12 at riverrunfilm.com.
Pop-up art show
Kotis Street Art is holding a pop-up exhibit of works by BellaPhame, husband and wife artists Bella and Phame.
BellaPhame is known for their street, including the painting the facade of a strip center on Lawndale Drive. The exhibit will feature silk screens, paper collages and paintings.
The exhibit opens at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at the old Performance Bicycles space at 1424 Westover Terrace. An artist presentation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a reception following. Additional hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Arts Day
The High Point Arts Council will present its annual free Community Arts Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Centennial Station Arts Center at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. This event serves as an opportunity for all members of the community to come together and celebrate the arts being created in the High Point area.
This year’s event will feature performances presented by the High Point Arts Council, High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts and High Point Community Theatre. The council will also recognize its 2020 Community Arts Project and Teacher Arts Project grant recipients at this event.
Visit highpointarts.org/events to learn more.
Motorcycle science
Hands-On Harley-Davidson, a traveling exhibit that gives youngsters a kid-size look at the world of motorcycles and the science involved, will be at the Greensboro Science Center from Jan. 25-May 17.
Children will also have a chance to participate in STEM activities.
The center, at 4301 Lawndale Drive, will partner with Riding High Harley-Davidson to provide children ages 3-7 the chance to test drive an IRONe Electric Balance Bike; check with the center about available times. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children and sign a waiver to participate.
Admission to the exhibit is free with general admission or a science center membership. General admission is $14.50 for adults (14-64), $13.50 for children (3-13) and $13.50 for seniors 65 and older. Children 2 and younger are free.
Visit greensboroscience.org for more information.
Open Mic Night
High Point Arts Council will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
Musicians of all genres are encouraged to sign up. Each artist will have a 20-minute slot and must not use expletive language.
To sign up, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or email programs@highpointarts.org.
Admission is free. A cash bar will be open with beer and wine.
To learn more, visit highpointarts.org.
