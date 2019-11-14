Piedmont Winterfest will be open through Jan. 26 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Prices will be $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6-12 and $6 for those 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide.
Greensboro Downtown Parks will host free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.
Visit piedmontwinterfest.com.
Upcoming shows
The Crown at Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host several upcoming concerts, including:
7:30 p.m. Nov. 14: The End of America with the Oshima Brothers. $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Visit theendofamericamusic.com or oshimabrothers.com.
8 p.m. Nov. 15: Lula Wiles with Dyado. $15. Visit lulawiles.com or facebook.com/dyadotheband.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 16: Gooseberry Jam with Donna Hopkins Band. $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Visit thegooseberryjam.com or donnahopkins.com.
8 p.m. Nov. 29: Seth Walker with Alan Peterson. $19 in advance, $23 day of show. Visit sethwalker.com or alanpeterson.co.
7 p.m. Nov. 30: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band with Whiskey Foxtrot and Chip Perry Band. $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit travelingbluesband.com or whiskeyfoxtrotmusic.com.
Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
Scottish music
Fiddle & Bow Society presents Jim Malcolm at 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The Scottish singer/songwriter is well-known for his music and storytelling.
Admission is $18 at fiddleandbow.org or $16 for Fiddle & Bow members.
Visit fiddleandbow.org or jimmalcolm.com.
Stage musical
The Steve Martin and Edie Brickell Broadway production “Bright Star” will be presented at Hayworth Fine Arts Center, Pauline Theatre, 833 Montlieu Ave. in High Point.
Inspired by a real event, the musical shares a tale of love and redemption set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1920s and 1940s.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
Visit highpoint.edu.
‘Treasure Island’
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Treasure Island” at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
Based on the adventure novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, the story is a yarn of piracy on the tropical seas.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 22-23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $8 for children at brownpapertickets.com/profile/1447589.
Visit kltheatre.com.
Wasteless wrapping
Most holiday packaging isn’t recyclable, but you can learn about wasteless wrapping from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Kathleen Clay Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro. City Waste Reduction Educator Laine Roberts will discuss ideas, how-tos and examples of zero-waste holiday gifting.
Space is limited, please call 336-373-2923 to register.
Visit library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Classic movie
See “It Happened One Night” on the big screen at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Opposites attract in this romantic road trip from Frank Capra, about a spoiled runaway socialite (Claudette Colbert) and a roguish man-of-the-people reporter (Clark Gable) who is determined to get the scoop on her scandalous disappearance.
The 1934 movie is not rated and is 1 hour, 45 minutes long.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military and first responders at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
‘Frank & Ella’
Greensboro Symphony will present “Frank & Ella” at 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro.
The concert will feature classics from Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. Performers will include Tony Desare on piano and vocals and Capathia Jenkins on vocals. Tim Davies will conduct.
Tickets are $34-$46 by phone at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224; or 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborosymphony.org.
Symphony concert
Greensboro Symphony will perform “Italian Inspirations” at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and 23 at Dana Auditorium, 710 Levi Coffin Drive in Greensboro, on the Guilford College campus.
Xavier Foley will perform Bottesini Concerto No. 2 for double bass and orchestra.
Tickets are $34-$46.
Foley will also play double bass with the Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Well-Spring Theatre, 4100 Well-Spring Drive in Greensboro.
Tickets are $6-$32 and are available by phone at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224; or 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit greensborosymphony.org.
Shakespeare play
The Drama Center will present Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
In this gender-bending comedy Viola, dressed as a man, falls for Orsino and thinking Viola is a man, Olivia falls for her. Meanwhile, Maria is secretly in love with Sir Toby and Malvolio is secretly in love with Olivia. It’s a true mix up with lots of hilarious twists and turns.
Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21-22, 8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24.
Tickets are $5-$15 by phone at 336-335-6426 or at the door.
Visit thedramacenter.com.
Rock show
Five Finger Death Punch will perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Special guests will be Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From the Gods.
Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com
Symphony show
Winston-Salem Symphony will present three classics at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Stevens Center of the UNCSA, 405 W. Fourth St. in Winston-Salem.
The performances will include Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2, Tchaikovsky’s Suite from “Sleeping Beauty” and Mendelssohn’s Overture to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with Alexander Kobrin on piano and Martin West as guest conductor.
Tickets start at $24 at wssymphony.org.
Visit wssymphony.org.
Fall Festival
A Fall Festival will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road in Greensboro.
The family-friendly event will include music, games, food and raffle prizes.
Visit greensboro-nc.gov.
Country show
The Bellamy Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Tickets are $40-$75 by phone at 336-622-3844 or online at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or bellamybrothers.com.
Santa letters
Children can send letters to Santa through Nov. 30. Drop letters off at the following locations:
- Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
- Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road
- Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road
- Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.
- Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road
They will receive a return letter in the mail.
Upcoming shows
High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, will present several upcoming performances, including:
8 p.m. Nov. 16: A Brother’s Revival, an Allman Brothers tribute band featuring two former band members. $20-$40. abrothersrevival.com.
8 p.m. Nov. 22: “The America I Grew Up In,” starring Jeff Allen’s family-friendly funny storytelling. $25-$35. jeffallencomedy.com.
8 p.m. Nov. 23: Jazz guitarist Lee Ritenour in concert. $30-$40. leeritenour.com.
7 p.m. Nov. 24: Christmas Songs & Stories with John Berry. $25-$40. johnberry.com.
Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at 336-887-3001 or online at highpointtheatre.com.
Art showcase
Center for Visual Artists will host The Holiday Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 6 at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
More than 40 artists will display and sell handcrafted jewelry, pottery and dishware, paintings, photography, hand-crafted decor, wind chimes, found material objects, wallets, handbags, scarves, and more.
Visit greensboroart.org.
